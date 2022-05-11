THE Cabinet sub-committee on Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) has advised the company to halt its retrenchment and restructuring exercise, until the findings of the committee have been completed.
The sub-committee held a meeting yesterday afternoon, with the one of TSTT’s trade unions, the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU).
Sub-committee chair Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus and minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young attended the meeting.
The committee was appointed in early March to look at TSTT’s current position, after the majority State-owned telecommunications company announced earlier this year that it would be embarking on an restructuring exercise. This was due to several factors, including the economic conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
A member of the committee told the Express yesterday that the sub-committee was taken by surprise to learn that some managerial staff and estate police officers began receiving retrenchment letters last week Friday night.
“On Friday we met with TSTT to discuss matters, but the committee was not advised that the company was going to embark on any restructuring exercise, during the work of the sub-committee,’’ the member said.
CWU’s secretary-general, Clyde Elder, told the Express that at the meeting he expressed concern that staff and the security officers began receiving letters when the committee had not submitted its report on the findings concerning TSTT’s operations.
“While CWU does not represent the managerial staff and the security officers, we were alarmed by such a move and the sub-committee did indicate to us that they told TSTT not to engage in any retrenchment/restructuring exercise, until the report is final and sent to the Cabinet,” he said.
Elder indicated that time will tell, as the company is going full speed ahead with this process.
According to Elder, there is word that some union workers are expected to be provided with their letters of retrenchment on Friday.
“The union will wait to see what will happen come Friday, as the committee said it told TSTT to halt on the exercise,” he emphasised.
TSTT has not been commenting on the retrenchment and restructuring exercise, as it said in a February media release, that it would not respond to statements made by the trade union during the restructuring exercise. This position was out of respect for the industrial relations process.
“While the unions may choose to air their grievances via the media, TSTT does not agree that it should itself follow suit,’’ the release said.
When the Express reached out to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonsalves, who is also part of the sub-committee, he said it would not be prudent to identify what was discussed at the meeting.
Gonzales took a jab at the CWU secretary-general, saying it was unethical for him to come to the media so early in the discussions.
“I think he should have respected the confidentiality and the professionalism of the discussions and wait until the appropriate time and then disseminate whatever information he wants to communicate with the media and the public. But do not run to the media and disclose what transpired in the Cabinet sub-committee. I find it rather unfortunate and highly reprehensible,” Gonzales lamented.
In January, TSTT said its revenues last year fell by $453 million—from $2.49 billion to $2.04 billion. TSTT blamed the drop in revenue on the pandemic and competition from newer platforms like WhatsApp and Zoom, and predicted those factors would continue into the future.