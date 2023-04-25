Cabinet wants $350m for green project

The Cabinet has agreed to approach the Inter-American Development Bank for close to TT$350 million or US$50 million in the first instance as it tries to pursue a green hydrogen economy.
According to Cabinet note No 346 which the Express Business has a copy of, the plan is that the Ministries of Energy and Energy Industries, Planning and Development and Finance to submit a letter of request to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to access the US$50 million loan operation to be implemented over a period of 5 years on a wind energy project.
The note was presented by Energy Minister Stuart Young and reads, “In light of the foregoing, the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries recommends and
Cabinet is asked to agree:
i. to the implementation of the activities outlined in Horizon 1 in the Executive Summary Report on The Roadmap for a Green Hydrogen Economy in Trinidad and Tobago
ii. that the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) will take the lead in coordinating the execution of a Wind Resource Assessment Programme (WRAP) commencing in 2023. The financing for the execution of the WRAP will be sought through grant funding by the MEEI in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development (MPD) and the Ministry of Public Utilities (MPU).
iii. that in the instance where grant funding sourced is insufficient for the completion of the WRAP, the MEEI in collaboration with MPD and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) will seek concessionary financing on terms and conditions acceptable to the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT)
iv. to leverage the IDB’s networks and partners by formally seeking the organisation’s support in coordinating access to resources available for the activities related to Horizon 1 in the Executive Summary Report on The Roadmap for a Green Hydrogen Economy in Trinidad and Tobago
v. that the MPU will support the MEEI in its execution of the WRAP through the provision of the two LIDAR devices acquired to be utilised as applicable;
vi. in Horizon 1 of the Executive Summary Report on The Roadmap for a Green Hydrogen Economy in Trinidad and Tobago
The Cabinet was told that an IDB study had found a potential role Trinidad & Tobago can play in the global hydrogen market. This includes a review of the global hydrogen market, and the opportunity for Trinidad & Tobago to position in the global market for green hydrogen exports as well as an internal assessment of green hydrogen adoption in the key economic sectors of Trinidad & Tobago.
“The Report recommends the renewable energy source with the most potential for Trinidad and Tobago and ultimately the yield of green hydrogen that can be expected based on a recommended renewable energy deployment plan. Report 2 delves into the details of Renewable Energy allocation, a Hydrogen Development Plan, Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCoE) and Hydrogen (LCoH), as well as Trinidad and Tobago’s competitiveness in the global hydrogen market. The final and full detailed reports of the Study are scheduled to be published in Q1 2023.” The cabinet was told.
According to the Cabinet Note, National Energy will be the executing agency and the Ministry of Energy will have full oversight of the activities undertaken by National Energy in the execution of the project. Trinidad and Tobago’s economy heavily relies on hydrogen, for example in the production of petrochemicals such as ammonia and methanol. However, the source of this hydrogen is from hydrocarbons.
Young told the Cabinet that Trinidad and Tobago has utilised natural gas as a feedstock for electricity generation since 1953, and for petrochemical production since 1959. “The recent natural gas curtailment challenges faced by the petrochemical companies in the country have led to consideration of sourcing hydrogen from non-conventional sources. Additionally, on a global scale, many countries have started to develop hydrogen economies that do not rely on hydrocarbons to phase out the use of fossil fuels and limit global warming. One particular concept that is being given a great deal of attention is the production of hydrogen from the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as wind and/or solar. Water is a zero-carbon source for hydrogen and therefore can serve as a decarbonisation tool.” The note read.
But the US$50 million is just the start and according to the note well over $2 billion could eventually be pumped into this project.
The cabinet was told that the indicative amount of the proposed loan operation was identified to be US$50 million to be implemented over Horizon 1 with a focus on the deliverables during the early years of the program while at the same time paving the way for medium- and long-term private sector investments.
“Further, it was noted that the full amount of the investment needed can be complemented with other sources of funds including mobilising climate and bilateral concessional funds such as the European Union (EU) regional facility, co-financing and grants. As the design of the operation advances, the IDB will seek other donors interested in participating in the operation. It is important to note that the IDB has already secured US$350,000 through non-reimbursable technical cooperation to initiate and advance technical pre-feasibility studies on topics related to this operation. Cabinet is asked to note that to date GORTT has not submitted the Letter of Request to the IDB to access this proposed operation. The table below provides a breakdown of the proposed arrangement by the IDB with respect to IDB ordinary capital and grants and co-financing and the proposed activities,” The Cabinet note revealed.