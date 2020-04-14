CAL at a crossroads

THIRTEEN years ago, a new airline was born from ashes of the last.
Known as Caribbean Airlines (CAL), it succeeded the British West Indies Airways (BWIA) which had flown for 66 years.
CAL didn’t come cheap. Its birth came after the Government had invested US$250 million in an attempt to keep BWIA flying.
But based on a plan by its former chief executive Englishman Peter Davies, the Government agreed to the creation of a new entity, CAL, and injected US$100 million for its recapitalisation. CAL was given a clean balance sheet, a leaner flight schedule, subsidised fuel (it had a fuel hedge set at US$50) and a smaller staff.
The airline’s turnaround is credited to Davies, whose tenure was dogged by controversy over his compensation and wrangling with BWIA’s unions. Davies had said he was brought in to look at the restructuring of BWIA, but during that time it became evident that a new entity needed to be formed with a new culture.
“I always see myself a bit like a harbour pilot. My job is to bring the ship in, get it to turn around and head back out to sea,” he had said in a Business Guardian interview on October 19, 2006.
On January 7, 2007, CAL had its first flight.
“It will provide regional air transport within the Caribbean and between the Caribbean and major international cities. BWIA will continue uninterrupted service to its valued customers whilst management ensures a seamless transition to Caribbean Airlines,” the airline said in a statement in 2006.
Funded mainly by the T&T Government, CAL was not expected to report a profit in the short term and could be up for sale if the offer was right, Davies had said at the time.
BWIA’s memory is now mere nostalgia.
But CAL, which began debt free, made several bad investments over the years that cost the company over $1 billion in losses.
CAL’s turbulent years
By 2008, CAL was set to make a modest profit.
Then chief executive Philip Saunders, who was recruited by Davies as his replacement having previously worked with him, said at the time the intent was to break even in 2008 and move upwards thereafter.
The airline’s early success and stabilty had depended largely on the fuel hedge which it received from the Government.
The turbulence started in 2010: Saunders departed and was replaced by Captain Ian Brunton. After the People’s Partnership won the May 2010 general elections, changes were made to management and to the board.
A board which included management stalwarts businessmen Arthur Lok Jack, Gervase Warner and Robert Riley was changed to include as chairman George Nicholas 111, businessman Mohan Jaikaran and hotelier Allan Clovis.
The Nicholas-chaired board was controversial: the frequent spats with line Works and Transport Minister Jack Warner; the firing of the company’s chief executive, Brunton over differences with the purchase of the nine ATR aircraft and the decision to lease aircraft to return to London’s Gatwick Airport which cost the company about $500 million. In May 2011, CAL acquired Air Jamaica, which also had a long history of losses, and the Jamaican government acquired a 16 per cent shareholding in the airline.
Most damaging to the airline was the decision to purchase, and not lease, the ATR aircraft with its available cash, US$200 million, from which the company never recovered financially.
Former Finance Minister Winston Dookeran set up a committee comprising Conrad Aleong, former chief executive officer of defunct BWIA, former finance minister Selby Wilson and accountant Krishna Boodhai to produce a “High Level Business Appraisal of Caribbean Airlines” report.
It revealed the Dash 8 aircraft had not yet reached their half life of 40,000 cycles and Bombardier was working on a life extension programme to extend the life of these machines to 120,000 cycles. The report revealed that if effective cost-cutting measures were undertaken, the Dash 8s could have been rehabilitated at around US$13 million and the Government could have saved the US$200 million for ATRs.
Under the Rabindra Moonan chaired-board, the airline was hit with a ticket upgrade scandal which did not financially benefit the company.
Former Finance Minister Larry Howai subsequently fired the board amid mounting losses and installed Philip Marshall as chairman and Ministry of Finance permanent secretary Vishnu Dhanpaul as deputy chairman.
When COVID Hit
After losses from its Air Jamaica acquisition and the cessation of Gatwick, CAL was on a turnaround under the Marshall-chaired board.
The airline was selling seats and meeting its financial obligations.
In 2019, under the chairmanship of Nutrimix owner, Shameer Mohammed, and with a new chief executive Garvin Madera, the airline expanded its routes to include Cuba and Curacao. It became more tech savvy and was able to publish financial statements, although not audited ones.
In November 2018, CAL announced that it had leased 12 of Boeing’s Max 8 aircraft to replace its aging fleet of 737s and had made a downpayment of US$7 million for the new planes. That transaction is now on hold, pending FAA approval, following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.
CAL has just acquired an additional ATR fleet to compliment its services thoughout the region.
Last year, the company released its unaudited 2018 financial results which said that the airline has made a profit of $42 million.
The statement showed that while the airline recorded $158 million in earnings before interest and tax on international routes, it made negative $47 million on the airbridge. The company’s net income from international flights and other operations was $109 million, while domestic airbridge operations made a net loss of $67 million with total revenues increasing by 11 per cent to $292 million.
The last time CAL, which is majority-owned by the Government, presented audited financial statements to the public was in 2015, for its 2014 performance, when it recorded a US$60 million loss.
On the day that T&T recorded its first Covid-19 positive patient on March 12, CAL was set to rebrand.
With countries closing their borders and an inability to say when next it would fly internationally, CAL is in a bit of a cash crunch.
It has asked the Government to guarantee a US$65 million loan to help keep it afloat in the coming months. The airline says it service the loan.
CAL’s fleet, which comprises Boeing 737-800 and ATR-600 aircraft, has remained, for the most part, grounded, although its cargo business is still operational as well as the airbridge.
As it stands, CAL has just enough cash to pay its employees for April.
T&T’s borders closed on March 23 and will remain closed until April 30.