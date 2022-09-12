EXPANDING SERVICES

EXPANDING SERVICES: Marklan Moseley, from left, Caribbean Airlines’ general manager, cargo and new business; Giselle Laronde-West, Caribbean Airlines’ executive manager-customer experience; Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines’ CEO, share a moment together during the official launch of the airline’s re-defined Jetpak Courier Service on Friday at the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre, St Ann’s.

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) recently relaunched a redefined door-to-door skybox service.

In a media release yesterday the airline said customers can shop online and have their packages of 50 pounds or less delivered directly to their homes or businesses.

For now, the product is being offered in Trinidad and Tobago, with two convenient locations at Caribbean Airlines’ Cargo Office in Piarco and at the Parkade Building in Port of Spain. Currently, Tobago has a delivery-only option. Eventually, the airline said Jetpak will expand to other countries in the Caribbean Airlines network.

In the coming months, the airline said it will also introduce cutting edge smart locker technology to add more pick up locations nationwide. More details on the smart locker storage solution will be shared in a subsequent release.

CAL said once registration is completed persons will receive a United States (US) address, which can be used to shop online, then the items purchased online will be delivered to the US address, the airline will proceed to transport the items to Trinidad and finally it will clear the articles or products with customs and deliver the items to your door.

In commenting at the launch of the Jetpak service on Friday, Caribbean Airlines’ general manager, cargo and new business, Marklan Moseley said the airline is always looking for ways to enhance its product offerings.

‘Forget the hassle’

“We are excited to offer our refreshed Jetpak skybox courier service. Now, customers can forget the hassle of clearing their goods as we will deliver to their doors!

“Jetpak is convenient, fast and affordable. Plus we will soon use Smart Locker Technology to make access even easier for our customers. In addition, persons can track their packages in real time, make payments online, obtain miles when they ship, receive discounts on other packages among other benefits,” Moseley said.

