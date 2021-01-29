The new year has not brought good news for Caribbean Airlines employees, who are now spending more time at home.
The workers were told by management that the lay-offs were a temporary measure until January 15, 2021.
But that has now been extended to April 15, 2021.
The Express reached out to CEO of Caribbean Airlines Garvin Medera yesterday. He did not have much to say on the matter but referred questions to Dionne Ligoure, head of CAL’s corporate communications, who confirmed the extension, adding there will be other measures in effect until June 2021.
When asked about retrenchment of employees at Caribbean Airlines, Ligoure said she was not aware of any retrenchment of employees, nor did she clarify what measures would take effect in June.
Ligoure told the Express that she is away from the office until February 1, with limited access to e-mail, and all communications should be forwarded to Nneka Wilson, who has the responsibility of running the department in her absence.
Five months ago, CAL announced salary reductions and temporary lay-offs as part of its plan to support the airline’s recovery due to the reduced demand because of the global pandemic, which has presented significant challenges to Caribbean Airlines’ revenue.
In October, the company sent home close to 600 employees from CAL Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica. It was supposed to be a temporary measure for three months, as the airline struggles to cope with the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. The lay-off period has been extended to April 15, 2021.
Last year, CAL stated the measure would involve sending some employees on no-pay leave, some salary cuts, and some temporary lay-offs.
Employees who continued to work will work on reduced salaries for eight months until June 15, 2021.
With this move, the company said it projects to save around US$1.6 million a month.