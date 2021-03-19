CAL extends lay-offs

WORKERS at majority State-owned Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL), who were temporarily laid off last year as a result of borders being closed due to the pandemic, have had their furloughs extended for a further three months.
In an internal memo that was sent by the communications department to the workers on Wednesday morning, CAL’s chief executive officer Garvin Medera said the new temporary lay-off period will begin on April 15.
In the internal memo, Madera stated that the Covid-19 global crisis has massively impacted the airline’s performance, particularly compared to its previous upwards trajectory.
“Over the past month, we have reduced third party liabilities somewhat thanks to further Government support and negotiated significant reductions in expected fleet costs. But our financial situation remains precarious, with no sign of an imminent resurgence in business nor the Trinidad and Tobago borders reopening to international passenger services.”
The airline executive said based on this, CAL was left with no other option but to extend the temporary lay-offs for a further three months. This will run from the existing lay-off period and apply to the same employees.
In addition, Madera said the company is inviting employees to apply for early retirement and, in some cases, part-time employment.
He noted that more details on the financials and the revised tactical plan for the airline for 2021 and 2022, would be provided through a virtual town hall meeting during the second quarter.
“I know we share disappointment and frustration that we are still at the mercy of the global pandemic crisis, but I remain hopeful the first signs of a global economic recovery will start to appear as we move through 2021,” according to Madera’s memorandum.
He indicated that in recent weeks, particularly with the latest US financial rescue plan being enacted by the new administration of US President Joe Biden, airlines in North America are starting to see significant levels of advance bookings and offering a positive outlook to employees for the first time in 12 months.
This is the third extension of temporary lay-offs since CAL announced furloughs and salary cuts on October 15. These were initially meant to be short-term measures as the airline struggled to cope with the financial fallout brought on by the pandemic and the closure of the borders by the Government in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.
Employees who continued to work will work on reduced salaries for eight months until June 15, 2021.
In May last year, Government agreed to guarantee a US$65 million ($442 million) loan to CAL, which was meant to keep the airline afloat during the pandemic.