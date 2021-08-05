CAL reports operating loss of $326.6m

CARIBBEAN Airlines has reported an operating loss of $326.6 million for the first half of this year, citing a drop in passenger numbers as a result of the pandemic.
The majority State-owned airline, in its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 2021, which were issued yesterday, said its performance was consistent with the same period in 2020, when it reported an operating loss of $331 million.
“In a year when the airline and travel industry were pulverised by the Covid-19 pandemic, total revenue generated for the six months ended June 2021 was $264.9 million, a decline of $306 million over 2020 due to a 44.8-per cent drop in passenger numbers as a result of the pandemic,” the statement said.
The airline’s main hub in Trinidad and Tobago restarted operations in July after the country’s borders were closed for 16 months due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
Cargo charters
In order to cushion the impact of the dramatic decrease in passenger traffic and consequent revenue collapse, Caribbean Airlines offered cargo charters using its passenger planes and operated repatriation and other special services on request from regional Governments, the statement added.
“The airline also took the proactive decision to adjust its planned strategy in response to managing the impact of the pandemic.
“Globally, 2020 was confirmed as the worst year in the history of aviation, recording the largest ever decline in air passenger numbers, with a stagnated outlook projected for 2021. At the depth of the crisis, 66 per cent of the world’s commercial air transport fleet was grounded and the industry losses worldwide have been tabulated at over US$370 billion,” the airline added.
Just last week, CAL retrenched 280 staff members, and 99 employees are currently on temporary lay-off.