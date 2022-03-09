Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will resume twice-weekly service between Trinidad and Curaçao, from April 5.
Non-stop, return flights between Piarco International and Curaçao International Airports will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays.
In a statement yesterday, CAL said the schedule is timed to facilitate convenient regional and international connections throughout the Caribbean Airlines network.
On Wednesday, the airline began flying to Houston, Texas.
CAL said the flights to Curaçao on Tuesdays are nonstop from Port of Spain (POS), while flights go through Guyana on Wednesdays.
Ticket prices on the website start at US$345 one-way.
Houston is Caribbean Airlines’ fifth US destination, and flights will be operated by the airline’s brand new 737-8 aircraft.
The airline will be hoping to tap into Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector by shuttling workers back and forth. Several major energy companies have headquarters in Houston, including BP, Shell and ExxonMobil.
The airline was granted approval by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) back in 2020 to operate flights to Houston, but the pandemic and closure of T&T’s borders forced the airline to suspend expansion plans.
Direct flights go via Guyana and leave Trinidad on Wednesdays at 3.30 p.m., with BW702 arriving in Georgetown at 4.40 p.m. for a brief stop to pick up passengers. The aircraft then heads north to Texas, arriving in Houston at 10.35 p.m.
Travellers do have the option to leave at 2.15 p.m. instead on BW526. However, they will be required to change aircraft in Guyana, as BW526 continues on to New York’s JFK International Airport.