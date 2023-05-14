CAL resumes flights to Caracas

DESPITE Guardian Holdings Ltd’s (GHL) decline in profits by $68 million in the first quarter of 2023, its group chief executive officer, Ian Chinapoo, is confident the financials will improve.

Recently, the group recorded a profit attributable to equity shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023, of $61 million, a decline of 53 per cent when compared with the profit of $129 million recorded in the same period last year.