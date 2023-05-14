Álvaro Enrique Sánchez Cordero

important for trade: Álvaro Enrique Sánchez Cordero, from left, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Richie Sookhai, and Caribbean Airlines vice president, Maintenance & Engineering, Varma Khillawan, at Saturday’s official launch of the resumption of the State-owned airline’s flights to Caracas.

State-owned Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) on Saturday resumed flights to the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

CAL, in a news release on Saturday, said it is pleased to announce the resumption of operations to Caracas and the expansion of its route network to the Eastern Caribbean in the coming months.

These are significant milestones for the airline and signal its intention to continue its growth trajectory, it added.

The flights between Trinidad and Caracas will initially operate every Saturday, “with increased frequency expected later on”, CAL said.

The one hour and 55 minutes long flight departs Piarco airport at 8 a.m. The return flight departs Caracas at 10.45 a.m. on the same day.

Speaking at the re-launch event at the Piarco International Airport, chief executive officer Garvin Medera said: “We are excited to resume our operations to Caracas and expand our network to the Eastern Caribbean. Our passengers have been eagerly awaiting the restart of the Caracas route and the overall expansion of our network, and we are thrilled to meet their expectations. This is a testament to our commitment to providing travellers with more options and improved connectivity. We believe these developments will enhance the travel experience for our customers and bring more economic benefits to the region.

“The Eastern Caribbean expansion was always part of Caribbean Airlines’ strategic plan but was paused during the pandemic. With the acquisition of four new ATRs, the airline is now ready to improve connectivity in the region.”

Also speaking at the event was his Alvaro Enrique Sanchez Cordero, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela who said: “I am delighted that Caribbean Airlines has restarted these non-stop flights between Caracas and Trinidad and Tobago. It will be very important for trade and the movement of people. I believe that this expansion will enhance the travel experience when persons fly between our countries, ad I look forward to increase frequency in the coming months.”

Caribbean Airlines said the restart of flights to Caracas and the expansion of the airline’s route network to the Eastern Caribbean are just the beginning of its ambitious plans.

