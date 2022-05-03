CAL’s Curaçao flight clears way for more T&T visitors

WITH Covid-19 travel restrictions relaxing in various countries, the Curaçao Tourist Board is eagerly anticipating that the arrival figures of Trinidad and Tobago nationals to the Dutch Caribbean island will return to pre-pandemic levels.
That’s the revelation from Curaçao Tourist Board’s regional manager Janine De Windt, who said that with Caribbean Airlines resuming service between Trinidad and the island on April 5, the tourism board is expecting to see the 86 per cent increase in T&T nationals that was seen in 2019.
Windt, who was in the country to market Curaçao last week Friday and Saturday at the Trincity and Gulf City malls, told the Express Business that the island has been a popular destination for T&T nationals.
“When Insular Airlines used to do direct flights from Trinidad to Curaçao, the arrival numbers were great as many would come to do duty-free shopping and stay at the hotels. But when they stopped in 2017, the numbers dropped, so we were enthusiastic when CAL came on board in 2019 to operate two weekly flights, Tuesday and Friday,” she said.
De Windt indicated that before Covid she, along with her marketing team and representatives from various hotels, came to Trinidad to promote the destination.
“We decided to come earlier this year as the last two years of travelling came to a halt and the tourism board believed that aggressive marketing is needed in the markets that were profitable to the island.”
While she could not quantify the losses to the tourism sector during the pandemic, De Windt said it was huge, as Curaçao depends heavily on tourism.
She identified that since late 2021 tourist arrivals have been picking up nicely and this year’s arrivals are increasing.
Data from the Curaçao Tourist Board said that for the month of March, the island welcomed 40,539 stay-over visitors.
Of these arrivals, 64 per cent travelled from Europe, 21 per cent from North America, nine per cent from South America, four per cent from the Caribbean region and two per cent from the rest of the world.
The website further stated that Curaçao welcomed an average of 1,351 stay-over visitors per day who spent a total of 391,461 visitor nights in Curaçao.
It noted that the Dutch island is currently welcoming at least 4.5 times more visitors compared to last year which saw 24,000 visitors during the same period.
De Windt also highlighted that as of March 10, Curaçao started welcoming vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists, which she believes has increased the arrival numbers.
More hotels to choose from
As tourist arrivals begin to boom once again, she noted that Sandals Resorts International will be opening its highly-anticipated resort on the island in June.
“The new Sandals Royal Curacao, is set at the former Santa Barbara resort and is taking reservations beginning June 1, 2022. The hotel will include 350-luxurious rooms and suites. We also have a fully renovated Marriott, and another upscale all-inclusive hotel called Dreams as well as newly flagged properties like Trademark by Wyndham and Curio by Hilton Collection.”
De Windt further noted there are several boutique hotels like the 72-suite all-inclusive Zoetry Curaçao Resort and Spa which opened in December 2021.
Promoting wellness
Curaçao has begun to promote health and wellness in its vacation packages as many tourists have been visiting the island to have medical procedures.
Medical practitioner and professional wellness consultant Eileen Isebia, who was also part of the marketing team told Express Business that the company she works for, Medical Wellness Tourism offers;
-Plastic surgery (breast augmentation, liposuction, mommy makeover, tummy tuck)
-Cosmetic procedures (skin rejuvenation, botox and fillers)
-Gynaecological services
-Cosmetic Gynecology
-Check-ups
-Urology
-Psychiatric consultation
-Pain medicine centre.
Isebia said the medical treatments are facilitated at a brand new and ultra-modern hospital and private clinics.
“When persons seeking these services reach out to us we organise everything from accommodation, transportation, pre and post treatment, check-ups, special arrangements, personalised recovery programme and entertainment and tour,” she explained.
Isebia said the company has noticed an increase in visitors coming for retreats.
“We just hosted a retreat for visitors from Czechoslovakia and at the end of the month we have a group from Canada. The increase is due to the various stress levels people experienced during the pandemic. There also has been a great interest from the Trinidad and Tobago visitors and we expect it to increase as the year goes along. We will also like to offer a corporate wellness package,” Isebia added.
Greater ties with T&T
The regional manager outlined that the Netherlands Ambassador to Trinidad Raphaël Varga van Kibéd, is currently working on increasing trade between the two countries.
“His aim is also to encourage more Trinidadian businesses to open up shop on the island. We currently have Guardian Life Insurance and Massy Insurance, so more will definitely be welcomed from different sectors as well,” she said. At a forum hosted by exportTT in August 2021, president of the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Billy Jonckheer said no entry requirements were needed to start a business except for food and beverage which require products to have expiration dates, list all ingredients and the volume quantity dimension or standard measures.
He said should a business decide to produce goods in Curaçao, it would “pay almost no duty”.
“You don’t pay duty, but also there’s a lot of connections between Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and St Maarten,” he said. As part of exporTT’s Export Booster Initiative, a meeting was also held in August 2021, with Curaçao Food & Beverage importers and distributors Hector Henriquez B. Inc; Licores Maduro; and Martijn Trading. They were eager to learn more and meet with Trinidad and Tobago exporters in several product categories including snacks, confectionery, preserved fruit, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.