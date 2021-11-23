CAL’s new Max-8 aircraft

A FLEET change has been on the cards for majority State-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) for the past three years.
After the decision to replace the existing fleet to Boeing’s Max-8s was put on pause in 2019, following two fatal crashes of the aircraft, CAL went ahead with the contract which it first entered into in November 2018.
Last week, it took receipt of the first of 12 Max-8s which it had originally ordered.
The order, the Express Business understands, has since been reduced to nine.
“As part of our strategic plan and cost reduction initiatives, Caribbean Airlines had long taken the decision to renew our fleet and refresh our brand. The specific number of aircraft is being refined and more will be said in the coming months,” said Dionne Ligoure, head of corporate communications at CAL, in an interview with the Express Business last week.
In November 2018, CAL announced that it had placed an order to lease 12 of Boeing’s Max-8 to replace its fleet of 737s that is over a decade old. The airline said it had made a downpayment of US$7 million for the new planes.
CAL was supposed to take receipt of the first Max-8 aircraft in December 2019.
In a news release last week, CAL said it received its first Max-8 at 11.18 p.m. on November 17 and will be prepared for induction in the coming weeks.
“Stay tuned for take-off in January,” the three-line release had said.
Ligoure said CAL has worked with the regulators and Boeing, as well as its pilots, safety and maintenance teams to ensure the safe induction of the aircraft.
In June, CAL announced it had cut 79 pilots as part of a 280 job cut, with 99 others on temporary layoff, while the company embarked on streamlining its operations.
The company subsequently issued a release explaining that it was less than the projected 450 jobs it had intended to cut when the restructuring exercise began.
On the question of experienced pilots exiting the company when a new aircraft is coming into service, Ligoure explained that contract pilots who were over 60 were separated, followed by pilots based on their experience with CAL’s fleet, while using the last in, first out system.
“Safety is the number one priority of Caribbean Airlines and our pilots are trained to the highest international standards. There are multiple steps and checks that must be completed internally and by the independent regulators before a pilot can be signed off to operate,” Ligoure said.
CAL’s existing pilots and supporting staff will also be trained on the new aircraft.
“All Boeing 737 pilots will complete the approved training, including computer-based training, classroom briefings and rigorous 737-8 simulator training before the aircraft is placed into service. Our maintenance engineers and technicians were trained by Boeing and certified by the independent regulators as approved to service the aircraft.
“Our cabin crew have also been fully trained on the aircraft type, to ensure that our customers continue to enjoy our authentic Caribbean service levels,” she said.
Ligoure observed that the aircraft, which are operating leases, will be less costly to operate than the Boeing Next Gen (NG) model which CAL now has in its fleet
“Additionally, they have more seats and greater range, which along with the savings on fuel and maintenance will provide the opportunity for improved earnings,” she said.
She pointed out that for CAL the benefits are: estimated annual operating cost reduction driven by savings on fuel and maintenance; there would be a 16 per cent reduction in carbon emissions and fuel consumption; and a 40 per cent lower noise level compared to the 737-NG.
The Max-8 has been the most scrutinised aircraft of its time given the accidents which have plagued it and the length of time it has been grounded by regulators to work out its issues.
In December 2020, the Max-8 was cleared for flying after 20 months of being grounded by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).
Ligoure observed: “Worldwide, this aircraft went through rigorous processes by international regulators before returning to service. Other carriers have been operating the aircraft into Trinidad and Tobago and persons travelled confidently and safely. It’s no different with Caribbean Airlines.”
She pointed out that as at November 16, the statistics on the Max 8 stand at: 235,821 plus revenue flights, 576,105 plus total flight hours with a schedule reliability rate of 99.35 per cent.
After 15 months of border closure, CAL resumed full commercial operations in June with a revised business plan for its operations.
“The airline has adjusted its planned strategy, fleet size and route network to reflect the decreased size of its future market, specifically, reduced passenger numbers, which is estimated to remain below 2019 levels for the next two to three years,” it said in a release at that time.
The closure of T&T’s borders has negatively affected the company’s earnings.
CAL recorded a loss of TT$172.7m (US$25.7m) for the first quarter of 2021.
For the airline, the loss represents a 75 per cent decline in revenue, compared to the same period in 2020.
In 2020, the airline posted an operating loss of TT$738m (US$109.2m) when compared to operating profits for 2018 and 2019.
“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the suspension of operations at its base in Trinidad and Tobago, the airline has seen passenger numbers plummet, and flight numbers reduced to less than 10 per cent of normal operations,” the airline noted in a statement.
“Despite this, the airline continued to offer services on many of its routes and provided invaluable repatriation flights for Caribbean citizens. Given the financial impact of the pandemic, Caribbean Airlines proactively reduced costs, and Q1 2021 expenses are down 52 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. Further, the airline was kept afloat through a Government-guaranteed loan and a cash injection by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago totalling US$100 million,” a statement at the time said.
“As a consequence, Caribbean Airlines is required to take further steps to ensure it has a sustainable business model for 2021 and beyond. These steps include major cost reductions in all areas of the airline’s operations, specifically its human resource complement, its fleet and other assets, and its route network,” the CAL statement said.
To this end, the airline said that as part of its streamlining strategy, it would reduce its jet fleet over the course of 2021 as well as its route network to reflect the changing market.
“In order to survive in the short to medium term, the company has to decrease the aircraft fleet to match reduced passenger demand among other initiatives. The decrease in the aircraft fleet will result in surplus labour. Surplus labour is the reason for the proposed retrenchment exercise,” it said.