CAL takes US$103m Covid lash

MAJORITY State-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) reported an after-tax loss of US$103 million in its financial year ended December 31, 2020, compared with a US$6.7 million profit in 2019.
CAL’s management accounts for 2020 lay bare the damage that the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked on the airline, which stopped its international flights into and out of Piarco International Airport in March 2020. Since that time, T&T’s borders have been closed to scheduled commercial passenger flights but have been open for repatriation and cargo flights as the Government struggled to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
CAL’s total revenue in 2020 was US$137.3 million, a decline of 69.7 per cent on the US$453.7 million it generated in 2019.
The airline’s total expenses also plummeted by 47.3 per cent, declining to US$227.7 million in 2020 from US$432.3 million in 2019.
That left CAL with an operating loss of US$90.4 million in 2020, compared with an operating profit of US$21.4 million in 2019.
Its last audited accounts, the Sunday Express was told, were in 2015.
The accounts show that CAL’s operating revenue moved from US$369,306,018 million in 2019 to a decline of US$87,873,456 million in 2020.
Its fuel costs decreased from US$85,356,403 million to US$20,936,035 million
Maintenance also declined from US$52,795,375 million to US$31,48,146 million
Its employee costs moved from US$77,439,366 million in 2019 to US$66,205,523 in 2020.
In September 2020, CAL announced that it would temporarily lay off close to 600 employees in T&T and Jamaica for three months and there would be salary reductions for eight months—from October 15, 2020 to June 15, 2021—as the airline hoped to save around US$1.6 million a month.
CAL said it was applying those “temporary measures to support its recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic”.
Those measures, according to a statement from the airline, will involve sending some employees on no-pay leave, some salary cuts and some would be temporarily laid off.
The criteria was based on the principle of Last In First Out “unless there was justifiable and reasonable operational considerations to do otherwise”.
Its marketing and CRS, which cost US$19,953,535 million in 2019 declined to US$4,815,931 million in 2020.
The commissions that are paid to travel agents moved from US$20,517,974 million in 2019 to US$4,640,465 million in 2020.
In February, the airline issued a press release of its accounts which said its unaudited financial results for the year to the end of December 2020, with the impact of the global pandemic resulted in an operating loss (Earnings Before Interest & Taxes—EBIT) of TT$738 million (US$109.2 million) on revenue of TT$802 million (US$118.6 million).
The company noted that was “in stark comparison to 2019, which saw a positive EBIT of TT$76m (US$11.2m) on revenue of TT$3bn (US$440m) for the 12-month period. Operating expenses for 2020 were TT$1.54bn (US$228m), 47% lower than 2019 due to fewer flights and strict cost controls”.
In commenting on the results, Garvin Medera, CAL’s CEO, said: “The first two months of 2020 continued our upward trajectory of the previous three years and the next phase of our strategic plan was commencing strongly. However, Covid-19 has taken a sledgehammer to international travel and tourism for the past ten months and our financial results for last year fully reflect this new reality.”
Medera pointed out that CAL provided support through repatriation flights for a number of Caribbean nations and resumed operations in some destinations outside of Trinidad and Tobago where borders are open.
CAL noted that during 2020 passenger flights were 90 per cent lower than the same period for the previous year as a result of international border closures from March 2020 onwards.
“Passenger numbers for 2020 fell substantially by 71 per cent to a mere 741,676 (371,549 of which travelled on the domestic air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago), in comparison to 2019 when the airline carried 2,595,526 persons,” the company had said.
According to the Auditor General’s 2019 Report, the Ministry of Finance already services a US$75 million loan for CAL, taken under the People’s Partnership administration, at First Citizens. That balance, according to the last report is TT$478,594,222.56.
Cash crunch
Earlier this year, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that the Government had subsidised the airline to the tune of over $700 million in 2020.
At a news conference in February, Imbert had said: “Covid-19 has also adversely affected the air transportation sector, requiring subsidy by the Government of Caribbean Airlines to the tune of $700 million over the last year. The Airports Authority is also haemorrhaging, since with the borders being closed it is earning little or no revenue, while incurring significant operational costs.”
Last year, the Government agreed to guarantee a US$65 million ($442 million) loan to CAL.
At the time, Medera told the company’s staff that while CAL was able to fund April salaries, it would need external funding for the coming months.
Imbert said that “Caribbean Airlines is earning no money at this point in time so the Government agreed to guarantee the loan”.
But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has signalled his Government’s intent to re-open the country’s borders as the country moves ahead with its vaccination programme.
To this end, CAL has opted not to exit its contract to take 12 Max-8 aircraft when the opportunity was presented.
When the option to exit was presented the airline would not have faced any penalties for exercising the option but the beleaguered carrier opted to maintain it.
In December 2020, the Max-8 was cleared for flying after 20 months of being grounded by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).
The aircraft is already being used in the United States and in Canada.
As it stands, CAL plans to reduce its jet fleet from 12 to nine and it has already returned two aircraft to lessors with another to be returned shortly.
All leases for the nine existing aircraft have been extended for at least another year until the company can take receipt of the Max 8 aircraft, the Sunday Express was told.
CAL’s current fleet comprises 12 Boeing 737-800.
In November 2018, CAL announced that it had leased 12 of Boeing’s Max 8 to replace its old fleet and had made a downpayment of US$7 million for the new planes.
CAL was supposed to take receipt of the first Boeing aircraft in December 2019.
But Boeing’s Max 8 aircraft has been grounded since the crash of two aircraft—the Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 in Indonesia and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019 in Ethiopia which killed a total of 346 people.
Imbert, in his capacity as line minister for CAL, as well as Corporation Sole, at the post-Cabinet media briefing in 2019, had said he gave the State airline a directive to review the contract and “get international assistance from aviation experts,” particularly lawyers specialising in aviation law, to look at the terms and conditions of the contract.
“One of the obvious conditions must be that the aircraft must be certified as fit for purpose. In the current situation, with the (US regulator) Federal Aviation Authority grounding the aircraft, clearly these aircraft would not be fit for purpose today. We do not know what it will be like in December,” he had said.
Since Covid-19 hit the Caribbean in March 2020, the airline’s flights dwindled as borders were closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. T&T’s borders closed on March 23 and have remained closed except for cargo flights and repatriation flights.
With T&T unable to be a hub, CAL set up a temporary hub in Barbados to service the Eastern Caribbean.
CAL’s fleet, which comprises Boeing 737-800 and ATR72-600 aircraft, has remained, for the most part, grounded.