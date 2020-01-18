CAL wants more ATRs

NATIONAL carrier Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is looking to lease new ATR aircraft to add to its current fleet of five.
CAL, in response to questions from the Sunday Express, confirmed that the airline will lease ATR aircraft to enhance the operation of the air bridge and other routes.
“Caribbean Airlines’ vision is to improve regional connectivity from Jamaica and Cuba in the west, to Suriname in the east. This process of building connections across the region is moving steadily ahead. In 2018, the airline added Havana, Cuba and St Vincent and the Grenadines to its network. In 2019, the airline started twice weekly non-stop service between Curacao and Trinidad and between Kingston and Barbados and Kingston and Grand Cayman,” the company said.
A CAL team was sent to Denmark last week to lease the aircraft and the airline explained that it was a normal part of the leasing process.
In 2011, CAL acquired the Avions de Transport Regional (ATR) aircraft by paying cash for them. Each of the ATRs cost US$18.9 million.
While the aircraft has had challenges over the years, CAL said it is satisfied with the service of the fleet.
Flight operations
CAL’s decision to lease new ATR aircraft appears to fly in the face of a recommendation made by a Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises that inquired into the administration and operations of CAL.
That report, which was published in September 2017, states: “Regarding flight operations, CAL should, as far as practicable, implement the recommendations contained in the Lufthansa Consulting report, inclusive of the replacement of the unreliable and extremely troublesome ATR aircraft. This process should begin within three months of the date of this report.” (See box)
In a follow-up report of the committee, published in June 2018, CAL chairman Shameer Mohammed did not respond directly to the committee’s recommendation to replace the “extremely troublesome” ATR aircraft.
But in a presentation to the committee, Mohammed did outline the measures that CAL had taken to reduce the ATR troubles.
With regard to the ATR fire warnings, the CAL chairman said: “A complete blueprinting exercise was done on the ATR fleet by Skyways Technics. In addition, the airline engaged consultants, at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, who produced a comprehensive review of the situation. The recommendations of increased maintenance checks and the changes in the aircraft approach configuration have led to the elimination of the fire warnings issue. We are currently finalising the details to ensure that we have a resolution that will not reoccur.”
Mohammed said the airline’s maintenance and engineering department continues to execute a rigorous maintenance and engineering programme on our entire fleet, including C-checks, “resulting in our being able to save several hundred thousand US dollars per for annum in foreign exchange, as well as reducing the time that the aircraft is out of service.”
When the ATRs were acquired, part of the agreement was to establish a maintenance hub for Latin America in Trinidad.
With new aircraft coming into the system, the Sunday Express enquired whether CAL would still pursue this plan.
“Caribbean Airlines has an approved strategic plan which is looking at various aspects of the business. As time moves on more details of the plan will be revealed,” the company said.
Last year the company offered new routes of services which include Curacao and Grand Cayman.
The company said it has additional plans to expand its service in the region.
“Caribbean Airlines has a mandate to make regional travel easier and more convenient while strengthening connectivity and improving the reach and efficiency of its network. At Caribbean Airlines, our objective is very clear. We intend to be the most efficiently run and sustainable airline in the region. We intend to be the best airline in terms of on-time performance and to continuously delight our customers, making them happier and making their journey easier and smoother,” it said.
CAL’s fleet comprises Boeing 737-800 and ATR 72-600 aircraft.
Boeing Max 8
Meanwhile, the company has extended leases on its existing Boeing 737s for 2020 as it is still reviewing its leases for the 12 new Max 8 aircraft.
In November 2018, CAL announced that it had ordered 12 of Boeing’s Max8 to replace its old fleet and had made a downpayment of US$7 million for the new planes.
CAL was supposed to take receipt of the first Boeing aircraft in December 2019.
But Boeing’s Max 8 aircraft have been grounded since the crash of two aircraft- the Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019, which killed a combined total of 346 people.
And to date, the aircraft has been unable to satisfy the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) on its safety upgrades. (See story on page 12)
Finance Minister Colm Imbert, in his capacity as line minister for CAL, as well as Corporation Sole, had said he gave the State airline a directive to review the contract and “get international assistance from aviation experts,” particularly lawyers specialising in aviation law to look at the terms and conditions of the contract.
“CAL has been instructed by me to get the best legal advice in the world regarding these leases and also to put contingency arrangements in place with the aircraft leasing companies (for) alternative aircraft in the event that, as we get closer to December 2019, the FAA decides there is a permanent problem with the aircraft,” he had said, noting that the decision by the FAA to ground the jets was temporary.
In 2018, CAL chairman Shameer Mohammed had told Parliament’s Joint Select Committee that the board, appointed in 2016, had been working asssidiously to turn around the airline’s fortunes.
Last year, the company released its unaudited 2018 financial results which said that the airline has made a profit of $42 million.
The statement showed that while the airline recorded $158 million in earnings before interest and tax on international routes, it made negative $47 million on the airbridge. The company’s net income from international flights and other operations was $109 million, while domestic airbridge operations made a net loss of $67 million with total revenues increased by 11 per cent to $292 million.
The last time CAL, which is majority-owned by the Government, presented annual financial statements to the public was in 2015, for its 2014 performance, when it recorded a US$60 million loss.
An excerpt from the September 2017 Joint Select Committee’s report entitled “An inquiry into the administration and operations of Caribbean Airlines Limited” noted:
Fleet Management
2.1.21 The Committee is concerned by the number of in-flight incidents with the ATR fleet, which have even resulted in instances of flights being grounded;
2.1.22 Additionally, the incidents have inevitability forced the use of jets to compensate for scheduled flights, which can incur a triple cost as opposed to the use of the ATR fleet;
2.1.23 Unfortunately, in 2014/15, CAL’s previous board had relinquished its rights to sue the manufacturer of the planes, which has drastically reduced CAL’s ability to correct the issue of recurring flight incidents;
2.1.24 To add to the Committees concern regarding the number of incidents with the ATR fleet, there is the failure of the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) to inform the public of issues being experienced with CAL’s fleet. This lack of transparency strikes the Committee as irresponsible, particularly as there may be safety concerns;
2.1.25 In relation the general upkeep of the fleet, the worn condition of the CAL older aircraft has had a negative effect on customer experience. 2.1.26 In response to this observation, CAL noted that “there is a lot more that we have to do…our fleet review that we are undertaking will certainly address those concerns in terms of the customer experience on board.” 2.1.27 Additionally, the Committee was informed that CAL will be moving its fleet towards two aircraft types, based on recommendations from concluded studies.