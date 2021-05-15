CAL: We’re still talking to lessors

AMERICAN aircraft manufacturer Boeing has branded one of its Max 8 aircraft with Caribbean Airline’s (CAL) logo.
The image was captured and circulated on social media.
With its contract for 12 Max 8 aircraft from the Chicago-based manufacturer still in effect, CAL told the Sunday Express on May 7 by e-mail:
“Caribbean Airlines notes the circulation of an image of a branded MAX-8 aircraft registered as 9Y-CAL, on various social media platforms. The airline advises that discussions with lessors are on-going, as Caribbean Airlines continues to refine its strategic options with respect to its fleet.”
In its April 18 edition, the Sunday Express reported that CAL opted not to exit its contract with Boeing to take 12 Max 8 aircraft when the opportunity was presented.
When the option to exit was presented, the airline would not have faced any penalties for exercising the option, but the beleaguered carrier opted to maintain it.
Sunday Express sources said CAL was waiting on the necessary approval from local regulators, as the lease does not allow “the lessor to deliver an aircraft which is not certified by the regulator”.
In December 2020, the Max 8 was cleared for flying after 20 months of being grounded by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).
The aircraft is already being flown in the United States and in Canada.
New suspension
But last Wednesday, the BBC reported that the discovery of a potential electrical problem last month led to the renewed grounding of more than 100 of the aircraft, belonging to 24 airlines around the world.
“Deliveries of many more new aircraft have been suspended. Boeing and the US regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration say they are working closely to address the issue. But the affair has given new energy to critics who claim the 737 Max was allowed back into service prematurely—and that issues which could have contributed to two fatal crashes have not been fully analysed or addressed,” the report said.
“According to Boeing and the FAA, the problem first became apparent during testing of a newly manufactured 737 Max 8, which had yet to be delivered to its owner. It was found that electrical power systems on the aircraft were not working correctly. The fault was traced to poor electrical bonding, where panel assemblies that were also intended to conduct electricity and form part of a connection with the frame of the aircraft were not doing so effectively,” the BBC report said.
“This meant that some components on the plane, including the pilots’ main instrument panel and a standby power control unit, were improperly grounded, or earthed.
According to the FAA, this could potentially “affect the operation of certain systems, including engine ice protection, and result in loss of critical functions and/or multiple simultaneous flight deck effects, which may prevent continued safe flight and landing”.
“The flaw, then, was a dangerous one. The FAA was worried that over time other aircraft, which were already in service, could develop the same condition. It issued an Airworthiness Directive on 30 April stipulating that affected aircraft should be modified before being permitted to fly again,” the story said.
CAL scaling back
As it stands, CAL plans to reduce its jet fleet from 12 to nine, and it has already returned two aircraft to lessors with another to be returned shortly.
All leases for the nine existing aircraft have been extended for at least another year until the company can take receipt of the Max 8 aircraft, the Sunday Express was told.
CAL’s current fleet comprises 12 Boeing 737-800.
In November 2018, CAL announced that it had leased 12 of Boeing’s Max 8s to replace its ageing fleet. The airline also announced it had made a downpayment of US$7 million for the new planes.
CAL was supposed to take receipt of the first Boeing aircraft in December 2019.
But Boeing’s Max 8 aircraft was grounded globally after a total of 346 people died in two crashes—Lion Air Flight 610 on October 29, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert—in his capacity as line minister for CAL, as well as Corporation Sole—at the post-Cabinet news conference in March 2019, said he gave the majority State-owned airline a directive to review the contract and “get international assistance from aviation experts”, particularly lawyers specialising in aviation law, to look at the terms and conditions of the contract.
“One of the obvious conditions must be that the aircraft must be certified as fit for purpose. In the current situation, with the (US regulator) Federal Aviation Authority grounding the aircraft, clearly these aircraft would not be fit for purpose today. We do not know what it will be like in December,” he had said.
While T&T’s borders remain closed for commercial travel, CAL has been operating in the Caribbean.
T&T’s Covid-19 inspired border closure has impacted CAL’s profitability, with the airline posting a 2020 unaudited operating loss of about US$109 million.
CAL announced its unaudited financial results for its December 31, 2020, year end, which showed an operating loss of $738 million (US$109.2 million) on revenue of $802 million (US$118.6 million).
“The first two months of 2020 continued our upward trajectory of the previous three years and the next phase of our strategic plan was commencing strongly. However, Covid-19 has taken a sledgehammer to international travel and tourism for the past ten months and our financial results for last year fully reflect this new reality,” said chief executive Garvin Medera.
In a media briefing in February 2021, Imbert said: “Covid-19 has also adversely affected the air transportation sector, requiring subsidy by the Government of Caribbean Airlines to the tune of $700 million over the last year. The Airports Authority is also haemorrhaging, since with the borders being closed it is earning little or no revenue, while incurring significant operational costs.”