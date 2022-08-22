Express Business Filler #1
 
The Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce (CPCC) is calling on the government and Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) mto explore the possibility of direct flights between Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia.
In a news release last Friday president of the CPCC Mukesh Ramsingh said he met with Martha Cecilia Pinilla-Perdomo, ambassador of Colombia, and her team at the Colombian Embassy.
He noted that the key aspect of the discussion included methods to improve the ease of doing business to facilitate better access to both markets as the first step in the process.
Ramsingh said for this purpose, it is vital that the Government and CAL explore the possibility of direct flights between the two countries to encourage travel and to facilitate the exploration of further opportunities.
Both the CPCC and the Embassy agreed to continue these discussions with the willingness to prepare a seminar aimed at providing information to all relevant stakeholders and interested parties regarding business opportunities in Columbia.
Back in May, Minister of Energy Stuart Young met with Ambassador Penilla-Perdomo to discuss increasing the trade relationship between the two countries with a specific emphasis on agriculture.
With respect to agriculture, Ambassador Penilla-Perdomo noted the current difficulty being experienced by countries in acquiring fertilisers as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Ambassador Penilla-Perdomo also discussed increased opportunities for partnership between Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia to further solidify the longstanding relationship between both countries in particular in the energy sector.
Young also noted that there are many energy resources in Latin America and the Caribbean that can be utilised for the benefit of the region.
He said that Trinidad and Tobago is always interested in collaboration and the further strengthening of bi-lateral relations with other countries.

