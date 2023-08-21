US dollars

FORMER governor of the Barbados Central Bank (CBB), Dr DeLisle Worrell, says the Caribbean is unquestionably more integrated today than it was 50 years ago.

However, the pattern of regional integration has nothing to do with what Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders had in mind, he said.

Writing in his “Economic Letter for August”, Worrell, who served as the CBB governor from 2009 to 2017, said in that time frame there have been various socio-economic activities that have led to a further deepening of the regional integration process.

“The Caribbean is unquestionably more integrated today than it was 50 years ago. Since that time Trinidad’s style of Carnival has spread into the diaspora and across the region; Jamaican music has become a world phenomenon, with variants springing up everywhere, including in the Caribbean.

“Caribbean literature attracts readership across the English-speaking world and in the region; and thanks to many decades of emigration, and the presence of large communities of Caribbean people in major cities in North America and the UK, almost everyone has personal links of family and friendship across the region,” Worrell wrote.

But he argued that “this is not the pattern of regional integration which the Caribbean leadership has in mind.

“But it has developed organically to the benefit of the region’s people, providing rich and dynamic cultural experiences for us to enjoy and celebrate, and enriching livelihoods for cultural practitioners, regional economies and everyone who benefits from remittances, pensions and other income from abroad. Ironically, it is often in Miami, New York or Toronto that we feel most Caribbean.”

He said the one major change that would deepen Caribbean regional integration significantly would be the use of United States dollars for all local business in place of the national currency, adding “no Caricom decision is needed for any country to reap that benefit”.

­—CMC

