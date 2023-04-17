The business community is calling for new tactics to be implemented by the T&T Police Service (TTPS) to deal with the threat of criminal elements.
This was the call by several prominent members of the business community while speaking with the Express over the weekend following an increase in the reports of home invasions and robberies which took place over the last two weeks.
While emphasis was placed on the Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher to fast track the issuance of Firearms User’s Licences (FULs) for business owners to defend themselves, their families, and their properties, the argument was also made for new tactics to be implemented by the T&T Police Service (TTPS).
“We have to find a different way. It is clear just from a cursory view of all the recent reports of home invasions, and robberies, some of which have even resulted in death, that what we are doing now is just not working. It is not within my specialties to suggest what may work, but I know that a new path is needed. The crime situation is increasing and becoming more alarming and there needs to be more emphasis from the TTPS and even the Government on treating with this with immediate effect,” Christian Rampersad, president of the Arima Business Association, told the Express.
Vivek Charran, chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, said he also noted that criminals had become more brazen in their activities.
“The issue of crime is becoming wider. It’s growing. Before it was mostly homicides which fell into the gang-related homicides. It was tit-for-tat, and revenge killings, and were localised to certain areas for the most part. Now we are seeing that crime is increasing in a wider net.
Before our very eyes, we are seeing the growth of home invasions. It’s not gang members or affiliations who are dying anymore, but the average citizen, and businesspeople, who may simply put up an instinctive fight for their own property when they are being robbed. “(National Security Minister Fitzgerald) Hinds recently made a comment that it is not his place to formulate a crime plan. Technically he is correct. But it is unwise for the issue of what is happening in the country now to be dismissed in such a manner. It’s almost like a blame game is being played. It’s not the Government’s fault, because the minister isn’t responsible for the crime plans. But the police don’t have the funding from the Government to do what they need to do. And even when they hold persons, the court systems are taking forever to convict, and the interim sees these same perpetrators being released on bail to commit crimes again, and so on. The blame is just being passed from hand to hand and that is not going to benefit the country as a whole in the long run,” Charran said.
Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce, said that he, too, was concerned by the rise in crime.
“When you look at how many reports would have been made over the last three weeks, which was incidentally one of the most religious periods of the year with Easter and Ramadan, it is alarming that we were seeing this spike in crime. It was almost like these criminal elements heard that the deadline of June which was touted by the Police Commissioner would be the end of crime, and they decided to get in as much as they could in the interim.
“That being said, what I want to say is that while it’s easy to blame the Government for the current state of crime, it’s really about society as a whole right now. And there needs to be a serious reflection by the citizens of this country on their behaviours and actions. We need to go back to the times of looking out for one another, and everyone being there for one another. Because we are a happy and fun-loving people by nature. But somehow, and almost ironically, with the increase in communication, we have become more distant from one another, and people. Even in San Fernando, which has typically been a more safe environment for business shopping and residents historically, recently we’ve noticed a spike in robberies and serious crime which has of course impacted the confidence of business people to invest. And of course the home invasions, it has led to great concern and worry for business entrepreneurs and so far have not been able to overcome that phenomenon which is affecting us negatively,” Singh said.
He also submitted that there needed to be an increase in the detection rate and convictions, if crime was to be curbed.
Angie Villy Jairam, president of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce, said that many of the business members have implemented a curfew in a bid to limit themselves from being targets of criminal elements.
“With the general rise in the country, our communities have gone on self curfew for a long time now, and more recently by 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. the Fyzabad and surrounding communities are like a ghost town. At some businesses, persons have the safety door lock systems, and are choosing who to let in, and this cannot be the way to do business, especially after a long suffering from the pandemic. Both businesses and households are running scared, which cannot be good for potential investors and the development of the communities. As a Chamber, we are communicating with our police officers and other groups, like the Police Community Council and we are very involved with some of the youths, especially the Police Youth club, where we have offered training and development. There are petty crimes, our businesses are restricted, and we are sacred, especially with the increase in home invasions around the country,” Jairam said.