Calls to let the yachts return

With no confirmation from the Ministry of National Security, the Yacht Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago (YSATT) continues to wait to find out whether foreign yachts will be given exemptions to enter T&T waters.
Speaking at Monday’s Ministry of Health virtual news conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, in response to a question posed by the Express on whether exemptions are being considered for the yachties, said he could not state when this will be possible but outlined that the decision will be jointly made between National Security and the Health Ministry.
“All rollbacks are also decided by the Prime Minister who then makes an announcement to the public. I do not make policies, just because a question is posed to me on air. I understand and empathise with the few sectors that are still closed due to the pandemic but the issue of variants around the world has thrown a spanner in the works,” he said.
Deyalsingh stressed not because the country is now recording 3, 4, 5, 6 daily Covid-19 positive cases means the Government can now lose all the gains that it has achieved thus far.
“I empathised with everyone who still cannot open as they would like, but we have to protect the gains the country has made. I myself spoke to a senior official at YSATT, but at this point in time I cannot make a decision on air,” Deyalsingh lamented.
Last month, National Security Minister Stuart Young said at a news conference that he has heard the plight and the situation is being looked at as this country’s borders remain closed.
“What YSATT is requesting is for the exemptions of foreigners to come in so the whole logistics of quarantining has to be looked at in the coming weeks on whether the request can be accommodated. I will also meet with them in the coming weeks, but I cannot give a commitment that the exemptions will be granted,” Young said.
In response to the Health Minister’s statement, YSATT said it found the comparisons made to be confusing as other industries have already been given exemptions for foreign nationals to enter.
YSATT has been pleading with the Government to give it some idea as to what they intend to do with the industry and this comment made by Deyalsingh brings about further uncertainty.
“Those industries who have already been granted these exceptions and exemptions would have put a burden on the current repatriation system. With maritime arrivals there is no such burden due to the ability to quarantine at sea.
“Many island nations, such as Grenada, with much fewer resources, have been able to successfully welcome maritime arrivals safely without any imported cases of virus. This is a system of quarantine that is tried and true for centuries,” the association added.