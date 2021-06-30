BEFORE getting to the issue of whether T&T’s social insurance provider, the National Insurance Board, it is very important to dwell briefly on the fact that Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, breached his statutory obligations under the National Insurance Act.
Section 13 (2) of the National Insurance Act states: “Subject to subsection (3), the Board SHALL within three months of the end of each financial year make a report of its proceedings and of the operation of this Act in respect of that financial year to the Minister who SHALL, within two months of the receipt of such report, lay it before Parliament.”
So, given that the financial year of the NIB is stipulated to be the 12 months ending on June 30, the National Insurance Act mandates that the NIB SHALL provide a report of its operations to the Minister of Finance by the end of September of each year.
Year Insured contributors Contribution income Benefit cost Admin cost Deficit
FY15 516,926 $4.261b $4.215b $205m --$159m
FY16 514,561 $4.251b $4.513b $226m --$488
FY’17 479,036 $4.608b $4.748b $214m --$$354m
FY18 452,234 $4.669b $4.895b $214m --$440m
FY19 420,638 $4.706b $5.139b $219m --$652m
FY20 404,197 $4.685b $5.350b $251m --$916m
The Act also mandates that the Minister of Finance SHALL lay the NIB report he receives by the end of September each year in Parliament by the end of November.
It is now established as a “true fact” that last Friday, June 25, 2021, Mr Imbert laid in Parliament the reports on the operations of the NIB and its audited financial statements for the financial years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020.
And, it should be noted, Mr Imbert did his statutory duty of laying the documents in Parliament only after a High Court judge on June 24 cleared the way for an opposition United National Congress-inspired lawsuit to compel him to do so.
For the 2020 report that is nearly seven months later than mandated by the law that established the NIB and for the 2019 report that is almost 19 months late.
The Minister has an obligation, therefore, to explain to Parliament the following:
• Did the NIB meet its statutory obligation to deliver the 2019 report on its operations by the end of November 2019 and the 2020 report on its operations by the end of November 2020?
• If the NIB did not submit the reports by the deadline stipulated in the Act, what was the explanation provided by the chair of the institution, Helen Drayton, for its failure to meet its statutory obligation?
• If the NIB did meet its statutory obligation to deliver the reports to the Minister of Finance by the stipulated deadline, Mr Imbert must explain to Parliament why did he not lay the documents in Parliament by legal deadlines of the end of November 2019 and 2020?
Why would Mr Imbert give the Opposition an opportunity to “ramajay” on the Government on an issue as important as the financial state of the NIB, which is the repository of the only source of retirement income of a significant percentage of this population?
The two reports do in fact reveal some distressing facts about the financial state of the NIB.
The table accompanying this commentary indicates the following about the six years between the 2015 and 2020 financial reports of the NIB:
1) Contribution income increased by 9.95 per cent from $4.261 billion in 2015 to $4.685 billion in 2020;
2) Benefit expenditure, on the other hand, increased by 26.92 per cent from $4.215 billion in 2015 to $5.350 billion in 2020;
3) The number of contributors to the NIB fell by 21.80 per cent to 404,197 in 2020 from 516,926 in 2020. That means the number of employed workers contributing to the NIB declined by 112,729 individuals in that six-year period.
In short, this means that the NIB’s benefit payments are increasing at a much faster pace than its contribution income as the pool of contributors is becoming smaller and smaller.
The deficit between the money the NIB pays out in benefits and its contribution income comes from the income generated by its investment portfolio.
According to the NIB’s 2020 report, one of the reasons for the decline in the institution’s investment portfolio to $27.73 billion as at June 2020, from $27.85 billion as at June 2019, was because $950 million was withdrawn from the investments cash account “to support the shortfall between expenditure and contribution income”. Some 10.30 per cent of the NIB’s investment portfolio was held in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June 2020.
The pool of contributors is getting smaller because every year people turn 60. When that happens, they stop making contributions to the NIB and start collecting their retirement benefits of at least $3,000 a month.
NIB’s 2020 report indicates the number of people receiving long-term benefits—which comprises retirement pension, retirement grant, invalidity and survivors benefit recipients—amounted to 177,410 as at June 30, 2020. That was 22.52 per cent more than the 144,804 long-term beneficiaries in 2015.
Here are some proposals to get the NIB out of the hole it seems to be in:
Monetise subsidiaries
In its 2020 annual report, NIB lists three subsidiaries: NIPDEC, Home Mortgage Bank (HMB) and T&T Mortgage Finance (TTMF).
NIB owns 100 per cent of HMB and 51 per cent of TTMF (Corporation Sole owns the remaining 49 per cent). The NIB could revisit the proposal—first made in the 2012 budget by then Minister of Finance Winston Dookeran—to merge HMB and TTMF and then issue an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares in the merged entity.
In 2020, the combination of the two entities had assets totaling $7.54 billion and after-tax profits of $169 million. An appropriately priced IPO would raise $1.5 billion for the NIB and for the Government and would result in a new share to be held by institutions, companies and individual investors. The proceeds of the IPO could be redeployed into new investments, especially if some of T&T’s large, private family-owned businesses decide to go public.
A report of the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee into TTMF makes clear that it is this administration’s policy to merge TTMF and HMB. That report said: “In an effort to achieve sustainable funding, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in the first quarter of 2016, approved a merger of TTMF and Home Mortgage Bank (HMB) towards the formation of Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank, which allowed TTMF to sell mortgages to HMB, HMB would be the source of these securitized products and then sell them off to the capital market so that funding is more sustainable.”
Monetise major shareholdings
The NIB is the third largest shareholder in Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, after the National Investment Fund and the CLICO Investment Fund. NIB owns 29,944,942 shares that are worth, at $135.05 a share, $4.04 billion. The NIB is also the largest single shareholder in Massy Holdings Ltd, with 19,801,051 shares, which were worth $1.58 billion on Monday.
If the NIB were to offer its shareholdings in these two blue-chip companies for sale on the T&T Stock Exchange (or on the Jamaica Stock Exchange) the proceeds from the sale of shares would raise $5.6 billion that could then be redeployed into other local or regional stocks.
Enrol Venezuelans
The institution’s 2019 annual report states: “The NIB advocates for social insurance coverage for all category of workers irrespective of their immigration status, consistent with International Labour Organisation Convention ratified by Trinidad and Tobago.”