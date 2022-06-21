Capital requirements for market intermediaries

T&T Securities and Exchange Commission
IN BUSINESS terms, capital typically refers to the financial resources a company utilises to fund its operations. Financial resources are however, not limited to only cash. Rather, it refers to the assets held on an entity’s balance sheet and include cash, cash equivalents, property, and buildings among other assets. Capital is used by companies in their continued production of goods and services to generate wealth for the company. Therefore, when one speaks of raising capital, this refers to a company issuing debt or equity in exchange for cash that would be channelled into production of its goods and/or services.
While there are many types of capital, in finance and economics, there are three basic categories. These three categories of capital are debt capital, equity capital and working capital.
• Debt capital — This refers to funds or capital received when a company acquires debt. That debt can be any loan or borrowings that the company takes on and can be sourced from other companies, financial institutions, government, or even private individuals.
• Equity capital — This is the capital raised through the selling of shares in the company. Such equity can be issued privately or to the public at large. This is not a loan but rather the sale of an ownership interest in the company.
• Working capital – This capital is simply the difference between the current assets and current liabilities on the company’s balance sheet. It represents the funds required to meet the company’s current, short term obligations.
Regulatory capital, which is generally a subset of an entity’s total capital as reflected on its balance sheet, can be described as the required minimum capital levels (to be maintained in specific liquid assets) set by regulatory agencies such as Central Banks and Securities Commissions for the entities that they regulate. These capital adequacy regulations are guided by agreed methodologies, such as guidance issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”).
Regulators set the required minimum capital levels for the entities that they regulate with the aim of establishing levels of protection for customers and depositors. This regulatory capital provides a buffer of liquidity to mitigate against any unexpected losses a financial market intermediary may incur in the course of doing business.
In Trinidad and Tobago, the Securities (General) By-Laws, 2015 defines regulatory capital as:
(i) “cash or cash equivalents held in a financial institution;
(ii) money market accounts of a collective investment scheme in Trinidad and Tobago;
(iii) the market value of securities of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago; or
(iv) assets held in such other form as approved by the Commission, which is free and clear of any encumbrances”.
Capital requirements for
market intermediaries
Pursuant to By-Laws 27(1)(a) of the Securities (General) By-Laws, 2015 (“the By-Laws”), the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) prescribes minimum capital requirements (including regulatory capital as defined above) for its registrants registered under Section 51(1) of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (“the Act”). These minimum capital adequacy requirements are summarised in Table 1 below.
Table 1 – Minimum Capital Levels for
Securities Market Intermediaries
Further, By-Law 27(3) gives the TTSEC the power to set minimum capital levels in accordance with international standards and to modify same from time to time.
For more information on the securities market and the role and functions of the TTSEC, please visit our corporate website at www.ttsec.org.tt. To become a smart investor, download our Investor Protection App via the Google Play and Apple Stores. You can also take the investor education online course on our investor education website, www.InvestUcateTT.com, and test your knowledge in our interactive investing game InvestorQuestTT at www.InvestorQuest-tt.com, and remember, to connect with us via Facebook; Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or
You Tube.