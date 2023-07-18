Capitalism, digital technologies and labour

WE have all heard the old adage: the economic model of capitalism is poor but it is the best of all that now exists.
Moreso we are being told that the objective of the capitalist entrepreneur is profit maximisation (contributing to the economic inequality among sectors), which puts labour at a disadvantage as regards the minimisation of wages/salaries (by outsourcing and automation) in seeking this objective; though the unions tell us that those who labour must hold the reins of power!
Still, the comment continues with: the entrepreneurs expect to sell their products and services generally to the same labour to whom this wage/salary minimisation applies.
Thus, eventually the entrepreneur is contributing to the destruction of capitalisation as labour will not be able to afford to purchase the goods and services of the economy.
Indeed, this argument is enhanced by the recognition that the 4IR digital technologies with massive automation, via robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), are making people redundant as their jobs are automated or made obsolete by these technologies. Hence, there are recommendations of, for example, a Universal Basic Income (UBI) where the population gets a continuing grant to help purchase the goods and services in the economy. These grants can be funded by taxation of the businesses that use these technologies and so reduce the demand for labour. It is even recommended that these grants replace the various welfare allocations of government.
Thomas Paine in 1797 proposed that all citizens on reaching adulthood should be given an equal amount of money by the State, the precursor of UBI.
A UBI of 1,600 pounds sterling a month is to be tried in England in a pilot programme among 30 people for two years to observe the impact on their lives.
It is also being tried out now in Kenya, South Korea and was tried in Canada, Finland and India. Some even say that UBI should replace much of our government’s transfers and subsidies.
The capitalism demise narrative continues: with the worker not getting the kind of wage/salary to afford the produced goods and services, the scheme that was developed was “credit”, i.e. the worker was able to borrow money to purchase things to be paid for over time and well into the future. Thus, we saw the emergence of banks and credit unions, which take deposits of money (savings) from the population and enhanced by the power to create money via the fractional reserve mechanism, provide loans, credit, for the conduct of immediate business transactions. However, it is claimed that such a scheme may prolong capitalism but it will be destroyed eventually, a demonstration of which we saw (according to some) recently in the global sub-prime mortgage crisis across the banking community in 2008.
Still, consider the situation of a young family that wishes to purchase a home whose price is say $800k, while the family has a monthly income of $20k of which they can save $5k per month. It will take some 13 years for the family to save enough money to purchase the home. Of course the government by taxation could build houses and via “rent to own” people can acquire properties eventually. Therefore, some system had to be devised to allow people to purchase houses yet fund their costs over time- thus the concept of credit.
But more generally economic activity is about the interactions of resources (money, assets) with people’s skills to produce new resources and consumable goods and service. Hence, the holder of a resource can transfer this resource to another who uses, say, her skill to deliver a service or whatever to the resource owner. Further, a holder of a resource (money, asset) can allow it to be used by another (at a risk) for a rental fee and the resource is to be returned at a later date. This allows an entrepreneur to consider projects out-with her own resource capacity. The latter is the basis of credit.
Money plays a fundamental and important role in the economy as a resource. Hence, in the economies that use the fiat system money can be created by the Central Bank, the commercial banks and even the credit unions, so facilitating the economic activity of the country and indeed the concept of credit. Yet, the narrative sees the continuing destruction of capitalism as the financial system moves increasingly towards the use of credit cards, toward a cashless society where instead of instant payments by even cash or debit card, a short-term loan at a cost is given by an institution, which is generally repaid after a short time- again the use of the concept of credit.
Returning to job destruction: Knowledge, its acquisition and its creation over the many years have created new technologies that made the then current methods of doing things, of manufacturing products, for example, obsolete and in so doing destroyed jobs. Even Schumpeter in his creative destruction concept, saw that these innovations created new processes, products and services and also new companies as some of the old ones that could not upgrade collapsed. In so doing old jobs were lost and new ones created; a massive demonstration of this was the industrial revolution followed by the widespread use of electronics.
However, today we are seeing that the new technologies of artificial intelligence could replace us and may even be a threat to our actual existence! Indeed there is a continuing discussion on this as the artificial intelligence products are performing like humans, as programmed by their creators, though it is said that they can even program themselves. Demands are therefore being made that the development of these technologies be regulated worldwide. The US led the push for such regulation followed by Spain and the Philippines and in 2022 some 127 countries passed artificial intelligence related laws.
Still, today as the new technologies destroy existing jobs they are creating new ones. Companies are now hiring data scientists, artificial intelligence product developers and the like; jobs that did not exist a few years ago. Further, AI is enhancing the performance of some in their current jobs. The problem now is that the current labour force will need up-skilling in the new technologies in order to take up the new jobs. Still, these technologies will produce many goods and services without the use of labour and such displaced labour, as it has done over the years, will find new things to do to continue to provide for the insatiable demands of the human for things!
What is interesting is that I used the same technique as an AI Chatbot to prepare this article- perusing the Internet for much of the information contained. However, it took me some days to produce the article while the attempt by the Chatbot would have been done in seconds. Still, I refrain from comparing the likely output of the AI device!