CAR dealerships and the rest of the manufacturing sector restarted work yesterday after being shut down for two months under Covid-19 restrictions.
Visham Babwah, owner of P&V Marketing Company Ltd located in Chaguanas, told the Express the industry did not expect the first day to be a bumper one but customers trickled in to enquire about prices on the foreign-used cars for sale.
Babwah, who is also president of the Used Car Dealers Association, pointed out that customers expressed disappointment on the reinstatement of taxes on hybrid and electric vehicles by the Government in January.
“A hybrid vehicle which used to cost $75,000 is now costing $110,000. That is a major hike especially in this economic downturn brought on by Covid. Government needs to revisit this position soon.”
He indicated that despite the challenges surrounding foreign exchange, he was able to bring out his full complement of staff and some of them have been fully vaccinated.
Automotive Dealers Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Ryan Latchu said the automotive sector is extremely appreciative that permission has been granted to operate and will comply with the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health.
“Employees were anxious to return to work and customers alike were eager to be engaged. We have implemented strict safety protocols to mitigate against the spread of the virus including staff capacity at 50 per cent maximum, appointment-based schedules for customers and the use of our contactless solutions,” Latchu said.
He noted that no challenges were experienced by the stakeholders and ADATT was satisfied that the Licensing Office was able to facilitate vehicle registrations on the first day of reopening.
Latchu added that a request has been put forth for ADATT members to be allocated vaccines for their respective companies and they are awaiting the response of the Ministry of Health.
Executive director of Southern Sales and Services Company, Reyaz Ahamad, deemed yesterday’s reopening of the industry as successful. He said all protocols are in place for the safety of their staff and customers.
Ahamad said that the company is working strictly by appointments and no one can just walk off the streets and come to the showroom.
He believes with the reopening of the sector things will gradually return to some kind of normalcy.
General manager of furniture manufacturer MDC-UM, Anthony Farah, said while it was a slow start to reopening, he and the employees are happy that the company can restart exporting again to earn much-needed foreign exchange. MDC-UM is a manufacturer of furniture supplies located at Trincity Industrial Estate, Macoya,
Farah said the manufacturing company had just cleared a container of raw material to start building furniture to export to their clients in the region, when the lockdown was announced.
He said the aim now more than ever is to ramp up export activities, as the company is cash-strapped and has been operating on a 60 per cent workforce since the pandemic began.
Farah noted that 50 per cent of his staff is fully vaccinated.
Rajesh Ramdhan, managing director of Ace Printery in Tunapuna, said staff were very happy to be back out, as they would have lost two months of income.
Ramdhan said his company manufactures gift paper and cards to retail stores which have not received the green light to reopen as yet.
“It’s a bit of a balancing act right now, but we are grateful to reopen and also restart supplying the region with our products,” Ramdhan added.
He noted that 65 per cent of his staff is currently vaccinated, but he did admit that there is still some hesitancy amongst the workers.
And, Kameel Khan, managing director of Karmi Glass, which has three branches in Trinidad, said the workers are relieved to be back out and said the walk-in traffic at the retail stores was good for the first day and he expects it will continue to build as the week progresses.
Khan indicated that during the lockdown his staff was paid and he did not have to let go any member of his team.