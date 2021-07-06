Carbon capture: A T&T context

The recent announcement that the T&T Cabinet agreed to the establishment of a Carbon Capture and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery Steering Committee would appear at first glance to be another State-appointed committee set up to carry out technical work.
The committee is made up of members from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Ministry of Planning and Development, The University of the West Indies, Heritage Petroleum Limited, and The National Gas Company, with Atlantic LNG providing resources as needed. The planned initiatives on carbon capture and enhanced oil recovery are consistent with other international initiatives and trends surrounding carbon capture developments.
What is carbon capture, use and sequestration (CCUS)?
Carbon capture is the removal of carbon from the atmosphere. Unlike other mitigation measures, carbon capture allows for fossil fuels to be used to generate energy, but manages to capture any carbon generated, rather than releasing it into the atmosphere.
Carbon capture, use and storage involves four stages:
1. Capturing the CO2 from industrial and energy sources;
2. Transport captured CO2 to a suitable well, or downstream use;
3. Usage or underground storage through physical, chemical, or hydrodynamic underground processes; and
4. Monitoring sequestered carbon.
The drive to reduce effects caused by climate change is based on the pragmatic truth that temperature rises will permanently impact GDP negatively in all regions by mid-century, with loss in economic value up to ten per cent higher than if the Paris Agreement commitment is achieved.
This reality means that “energy transition” is a critical imperative and the only sustainable strategy.
Global economic loss in climate change scenarios
Members of the Paris Agreement are currently exploring diverse technological and regulatory options to limit carbon emissions, including a recognition that CCUS remain the only group of technologies that contributes to reducing direct emissions while permitting fossil fuel use.
The Covid-19 pandemic and associated disruptions represent both threat and opportunity for CCUS, as economic disruptions will impact investment plans and oil prices, undermining the attractiveness of using CO2 for enhanced oil recovery.
On the other hand, CCUS should be in a stronger position to contribute to economic recoveries after the Covid-19 crisis, as CCUS is integral to a net zero future
Trinidad and Tobago ratified the Paris Change Climate Agreement in February 2018, committing to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases. The overall commitment made is as follows: Trinidad and Tobago’s aim is to achieve a reduction objective in overall emissions from the three sectors by 15 per cent by 2030 from BAU, which in absolute terms is an equivalent of 103,000,000 tons of CO2 emissions. Trinidad and Tobago will commit to unconditionally reduce its public transportation emissions by 30 per cent or 1,700,000 tons CO2 emissions compared to 2013 levels by December 31, 2030. This is expected to cost US $2 billion by 2030.
Emissions reduction
commitments made by T&T
The mandate of the Steering Committee (Carbon Capture and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) is to manage the implementation of a Large-Scale CO2 EOR Project to increase Trinidad and Tobago’s oil revenue, and to address the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, carbon capture and carbon sequestration.
The project would involve the use of CO2 for EOR in Heritage Petroleum’s Point Fortin Central oilfields, identifying suitable reservoirs in Point Fortin, Guapo, Gran Ravine and Forest Reserve. Heritage would be project lead, responsible for implementation. Technical studies required is to be funded by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries from research and development funds contributed under production sharing contracts. Research and technical studies are to be coordinated through The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and/or the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).
This sequestering remains critical for T&T as we remain one of the top emitters of carbon dioxide per capita. If the CO2 produced from these plants can be captured safely and viably, we would have a mutually beneficial solution.
The capture, transport and use or storage of CO2 as a mitigation strategy hinges on the availability of technologies at each stage of the process as well as the development and expansion of CO2 transport and storage networks. Some of T&T’s network of hydrocarbon pipelines may be used to successfully sequester some of the CO2 captured from industrial processes. There are potential synergies, despite the age and physical condition of the infrastructure.
The largest potential market for CO2 captured is EOR, using CO2 to produce oil. Captured CO2 can also be used for cement, algae production, and other uses. Not only can the CO2 be used to get additional oil out of the ground via EOR, but some of the CO2 that is injected, can remain permanently in the ground, forming a carbon sink. The CO2 emitted from the production of oil may be less than the CO2 injected for EOR, making the process carbon neutral or negative.
The Cabinet-appointed committee has a clear scope of operations regarding carbon capture and use in EOR. However, the work of the Committee forms part of a larger vision. While initial carbon reduction commitments to 2030 are stated, these may be subject to change given global timetables regarding emission reduction. However, it is clear that the 2030 targets are a waypoint, rather than the destination on a journey to make T&T a carbon neutral or negative economy.
This article was provided courtesy
The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (a member of the Trinidad and Tobago
Chamber of Industry and Commerce)