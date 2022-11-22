Carbon tax or carbon trade?

IN A previous article, we began to explore the concept of carbon pricing as the Minister of Planning and Development had recently stated that such policies would be considered in Trinidad and Tobago. That article delved into the utilisation of carbon taxation as a tool to facilitate the mitigation of climate change as well as revenue generation. In the same vein, we will now explore the concept of Emissions Trading Systems (ETS), another form of carbon pricing, as a tool in these initiatives.
The International Energy Agency has defined ETS as market-based instruments that create incentives to reduce emissions where these are most cost-effective. In most trading systems, the government sets an emissions cap in one or more sectors, and the entities that are covered are allowed to trade emissions permits. It is generally accepted that the two types of ETS are “cap-and-trade” and “baseline-and-credit”.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in a cap-and-trade system an upper limit on emissions is fixed, and emission permits (these may also be referred to as carbon credits, which is a generic term for any tradable certificate or permit representing the right to emit a set amount of carbon dioxide or the equivalent amount of a different greenhouse gas) are either auctioned out or distributed for free according to specific criteria.
In a baseline-and-credit system, there is no fixed limit on emissions, but polluters that reduce their emissions below a certain level can earn “credits” that they sell to others who need them in order to comply with regulations they are subject to.
As with carbon taxation, there is no ETS policy in place in T&T and we must therefore look to other countries who have implemented such systems to evaluate their success. The International Carbon Action Partnership (ICAP) Status Report 2022 shows that there are currently 25 ETS in place globally which cover 17 per cent of the global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These systems cover almost one-third of the global population.
In the European Union (EU), the permit prices under their cap-and-trade ETS had reached more than US$100 by the end of 2021, although the 2021 average was US$62.61. This led to a revenue of US$36.7 billion being generated from market auctions. It is the oldest ETS in force, established in 2005, and currently covers activities from the power sector, manufacturing industry, and aviation. This revenue goes to the national budgets of Member States of the EU, where 50 per cent is supposed to be used for climate and energy-related purposes.
In California, whose cap-and-trade ETS began in 2012, the average auction price was US$22.43 for 2021, which led to US$3.99 billion in revenue generation. It is currently the broadest carbon pricing system in the United States and covers the power, industry, transport and buildings sectors. The majority of revenue earned from the auction of California-owned allowances goes to the GHG Reduction Fund, of which at least 35 per cent must benefit disadvantaged and low-income communities. The fund also invests the proceeds in projects that reduce GHG emissions.
These statistics are enticing but as with other carbon-pricing policies, “carbon leakage” is a potential unforeseen consequence of their implementation. The European Commission defines carbon leakage as “the situation that may occur if businesses were to transfer production to other countries with laxer emission constraints”. Additionally, issues may arise with regard to price volatility, governance issues and administration problems.
Nevertheless, as seen in the EU and California, there is great potential for ETS to be implemented as a tool for the generation of revenue which can be used to support green initiatives. While there are no current plans to introduce an ETS in T&T, the issue of carbon markets was addressed at the recent Ministry of Planning and Development’s UNFCCC Pre-COP 27 Consultation held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. The event was facilitated with support from Climate Analytics Caribbean and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Mr Kishan Kumarsingh, Head of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit in the Ministry of Planning and Development, stated at the event that the subject of carbon markets is contained within Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, of which T&T is a signatory. While it is a part of the agreement, the International Institute for Sustainable Development explains that negotiators have struggled for years to agree upon how various sections of this article would operate. Thankfully, at UNFCCC’s 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, an agreement was finally reached and a pathway for implementation decided.
At the time of the writing of this article, COP27 is underway in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, where the Minister of Planning and Development leads the delegation from T&T. The Minister will be part of a forum focused on finding ways to increase access to financing for climate action for the Caribbean.
While the topic of ETS may not specifically be addressed during this forum, Member of the European Parliament, Peter Liese has recently stated that at least 10 per cent of revenues from EU ETS auctions should be allocated to finance climate action in poorer nations and that this issue will be addressed at COP27.
This article was developed for the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce by Justin Ram, Regulatory Affairs Officer, Trade and Business Development Unit.