Caribbean dockyard changes ministries

FOR THE second time in one year, a state enterprise has been shifted from one Ministry to another... with both ending up at the Ministry of Works and Transport.
The Caribbean Dockyard & Engineering Services Ltd (CDESL) was moved from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Works and Transport last December.
Last year, Lake Asphalt was also transferred from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Works and Transport.
In an interview with Express Business, Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, confirmed that the CDESL, more commonly called Caridoc, now falls under his purview.
He jokingly said that every time he complains about something, it ends up on his desk to fix, which worries his permanent secretary.
The chairman appointed to Caridoc is Hayden Charles, who is a director of Solo Beverages as well as a former director of CLICO.
Last year, on August 27, the drydock at CDESL was submerged and it has remained like that since.
On August 29, the company issued a statement, which noted that “an incident occurred at the shipyard of the Caribbean Dockyard & Engineering Services Ltd. (CDESL), which resulted in its floating drydock being submerged.
“This has rendered the Floating Dock consequently inoperable for scheduled client vessel services at this time. There was no damage or loss to any client vessels which were in the floating dock at the time of the incident. No employees of the shipyard, its clients or other person/s were reported injured or adversely affected in any way,” the statement had said.
“The shipyard remains operational and is exploring options for resumption of drydocking services at the soonest possible time. Further to this, there will be no disruption of alongside floating works or logistics clients service operations. The CDESL and its directorate remain committed to ensuring the efficient, safe and productive continuation of operations for stakeholders and all connected interests,” it stated.
Sinanan said he is scheduled to tour the facilities and didn’t want to speak more on it until he had been fully briefed on the business, but he did acknowledge that it has a lot of potential to boost the economy.
Maritime economy
In its manifesto for the August 2020 general election, the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) identified ship building and ship repair as potential areas of diversification for the T&T economy.
But in two years and four months, not much has happened to build or boost the industry even though it fell under the portfolio of Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert.
In September 2020, the Ministry of Finance announced that Government acquired the dry-docking facility called CL Marine, the holding company for CDESL.
“The Minister of Finance wishes to advise that the Government…has completed the acquisition of CL Marine Limited and its subsidiaries, a commercial dry-docking facility located in the Western coast of Chaguaramas, from CL Financial – in liquidation,” the Ministry statement said.
In October 2020, Imbert said the debt offset was $119 million.
“It is part of the debt recovery from CLICO and through the acquisition of CL Marine, we have been able to get an asset valued at $119 million, Madame Speaker. So we have, in effect, recovered $119 million of taxpayers money through the acquisition of CL Marine.” Imbert had said.
But in an interview with TTT last week, Energy Minister Stuart Young said that’s about to change.
While commenting on the potential benefits of Dragon gas coming to shore in T&T, he said the Government was also putting measures in place to build a maritime economy.
“I am looking forward to us being able to announce a maritime economy with deepwater dry docking facilities in La Brea. We are now about to ramp up Caridoc and we are looking at other areas, the bunkering that the Prime Minister has spoken about,” he said.
“The maritime industry has the potential to earn us huge amounts of foreign exchange depending on where we are located geographically,” he added.
In the statement by the Ministry of Finance on its acquisition of CLM, it noted that a part of the Government’s diversification thrust for Trinidad and Tobago was the targeted area of ship building and ship repairs.
To this end, it said it pursued the acquisition of CL Marine and its subsidiaries with liquidators.
“The Minister of Finance wishes to further inform the public that given the economic impact of Covid-19 and with the focus on building resilience towards economic recovery in the next five years, citizens can look forward to the benefits of this diversification initiative in due course,” the statement said.
On June 17, 2020, the Ministry of Finance registered the National Marine and Maintenance Services Company Ltd, a new wholly owned State enterprise for its diversification purpose.
The board of directors are: chair, Michelle Durham-Kissoon, permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance; and directors, Jennifer Lutchman, a permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance; Savitree Seepersad, deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance; Nadira Lyder, a senior public servant in the Ministry of Finance; Rachael Bissondial, a senior public servant in the Ministry of Finance and Jonathan Soo Hon a legal officer at the Ministry of Finance.
The Ministry said it is expected that in addition to private sector customers the shipyard will be utilised to maintain, service and repair the government’s fleet of vessels including two new fast ferries, the APT James and the Buccoo Reef, along with two new Cape Class military vessels which are under construction in Australia, the Galleon’s Passage and the existing Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard fleet, among others.
According to CL Marine’s website, it is described as a major port facility, ideally located on the western coast of Trinidad and Tobago in the Western Hemisphere.
“The facility has been in existence for over 100 years and situated on 26 acres, with excellent facilities, including a floating dry dock. We provide deep water berths; a well equipped, ship repair and new build with fabrication facilities, complete with inside and outside fabrication areas.
CL Marine has a prime waterfront location and provides a facility for domestic and international owners, who require their vessels to be dry docked in Trinidad & Tobago, including Marine Transportation Support Services and Supply Shore Base Logistics Services associated with the Energy sector,” it said.