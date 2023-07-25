Caribbean economies improve since April

Express Business Filler #1

THE Latin America and Caribbean region is expected to see growth decline from 3.9 per cent in 2022 to 1.9 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated in the World Economic Outlook (WEO) update published yesterday.

The report stated that the latest projection reflects an upward revision of 0.3 percentage point since April.

The WEO for July has projected that Latin America and the Caribbean will grow by 2.2 per cent in 2024.

“The decline from 2022 to 2023 reflects the recent fading of rapid growth during 2022 after pandemic reopening, as well as lower commodity prices; the upward revision for 2023 reflects stronger-than-expected growth in Brazil—marked up by 1.2 percentage points to 2.1 per cent since the April WEO—given the surge in agricultural production in the first quarter of 2023, with positive spillovers to activity in services. It also reflects stronger growth in Mexico, revised upward by 0.8 percentage point to 2.6 per cent, with a delayed post-pandemic recovery in services taking hold and spillovers from resilient US demand,” it stated.

Fighting inflation

Overall, the WEO states that global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.5 per cent in 2022 to three per cent in both 2023 and 2024.

“While the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than predicted in the April 2023 WEO, it remains weak by historical standards. The rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation continues to weigh on economic activity,” it stated.

The WEO stated that global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7 per cent in 2022 to 6.8 per cent in 2023 and 5.2 per cent in 2024.

“The recent resolution of the US debt ceiling standoff and, earlier this year, strong action by authorities to contain turbulence in US and Swiss banking reduced the immediate risks of financial sector turmoil.

“This moderated adverse risks to the outlook. However, the balance of risks to global growth remains tilted to the downside. Inflation could remain high and even rise if further shocks occur, including those from an intensification of the war in Ukraine and extreme weather-related events, triggering more restrictive monetary policy,” it stated.

“Financial sector turbulence could resume as markets adjust to further policy tightening by central banks. China’s recovery could slow, in part as a result of unresolved real estate problems, with negative cross-border spillovers. Sovereign debt distress could spread to a wider group of economies. On the upside, inflation could fall faster than expected, reducing the need for tight monetary policy, and domestic demand could again prove more resilient,” the WEO stated.

The WEO stated that in most economies, the priority remains achieving sustained disinflation while ensuring financial stability.

“Therefore, central banks should remain focused on restoring price stability and strengthen financial supervision and risk monitoring. Should market strains materialise, countries should provide liquidity promptly while mitigating the possibility of moral hazard. They should also build fiscal buffers, with the composition of fiscal adjustment ensuring targeted support for the most vulnerable. Improvements to the supply side of the economy would facilitate fiscal consolidation and a smoother decline of inflation toward target levels,” it stated.

