EXECUTIVE director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Deodat Maharaj, said yesterday that the response to the Caribbean Investment Forum has been “overwhelming.”
Speaking yesterday at the opening of the Forum, Maharaj said the conference organisers had to close registration on Tuesday because “we were already way over 600 participants who are overwhelmingly businesses and investors.”
“I am happy with the response but also the fact that the Caribbean Investment Forum has a forensic focus on business. With our partners, we have created a platform for business to engage with business to create business. It is about less talk and more business,” said Maharaj.
He said the key for Caribbean Export is to focus on the main drivers that can truly advance Caribbean transformation.
“Consequently, the pillars for this Caribbean Investment Forum is to advance a truly transformational agenda to build a resilient Caribbean by focusing on: green economy transition; digitalisation technology and innovation; agriculture; and transport and logistic,” Maharaj said.
Also speaking yesterday, T&T’s Trade and Industry Minister, Paula Gopee-Scoon, cited statistics from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, (UNCTAD) indicating that foreign direct investment into the Caribbean increased by 39 per cent in 2021.
“I trust that this forum will act as a catalyst to boost our entire region’s flows and this is the major reason why we are here—to showcase our progress and bankable investment opportunities,” Gopee- Scoon said.
She also underlined the importance of cooperation among CARIFORUM countries—the 15 member states of Caricom and the Dominican Republic—as being an important source of socio-economic development for the citizens of the region, done in collaboration with the European Union (EU) which continues to be a valuable partner.
EU Ambassador to T&T, Peter Cavendish, reinforced the EU’s commitment to the Caribbean region, as a prime mover in global trade. He outlined the benefits of the Global Gateway initiative under which the EU seeks to invest EUR 300 billion in infrastructure between now and 2027.
“This initiative brings together the resources of the EU, including Member States, European financial institutions and national development finance institutions,” said Cavendish, who added that work has already begun on an EU-Latin America and Caribbean Investment Package the details of which will be announced in 2023.
Another key highlight on Day 1 of CIF 2022 was the subject of improving trade and investment between Africa and the Caribbean and by extension, Trinidad and Tobago
The opening day of the conference also heard from the Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), Wamkele Mene, who delivered the keynote address. Mene spoke about the need to increase the trade and investment flows between the African continent and the Caribbean.
. “African countries and the Caribbean must move beyond emotional historical ties and transition the relationship to one of commerce and trade,” said Mene.
CIF 2022 is being hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency in collaboration with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, CARICOM, the Caribbean Development Bank, the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies and with the support of the European Union.
Among the sponsors of the Forum are Republic Bank, EY, Draper StartUp House Caricom, and the Development Bank of Latin America.
The conference continues today and ends tomorrow.