Caribbean’s response to COVID-19

AS the Caribbean continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the world at the moment, many governments of the region have announced various measures to mitigate risks associated with the virus. Business activity has slowed markedly across the region as the incidence of cases and unfortunate deaths continue to rise at an alarming rate in some cases. Most of the Caribbean islands are highly dependent on the external economy – tourism and other services in most cases and commodity exporting in others. The regional economy has historically been characterised as small and open and with a limited revenue base which has typically been insufficient to cover expenditure, resulting in high fiscal deficits and onerous debt. As a result, many countries lack the fiscal space to respond appropriately to the current crisis.
Over the past three years, many Caribbean countries have made notable progress in their fiscal accounts. This was largely a result of more stringent fiscal responsibility laws, targets under International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreements as well as the stronger global economy pre-2020, which sustained the pivotal tourism sector. The recent travel bans and border closures will likely debilitate the global tourism market, the effects of which will be devastating for economies such as those in the region.
Recognising the increased role for the public sector in crisis management, governments have responded with expansionary fiscal policy to minimise economic disruptions. In Trinidad and Tobago, the Government announced a $2 billion stimulus package, which will be financed through the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) in addition to borrowing. The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has also crafted a programme in the amount of EC$74 million to assist the socially vulnerable and businesses.
The additional spending is expected to be financed principally by multilateral institutions. In St Kitts and Nevis, the corporate income tax rate was lowered from 33 per cent to 25 per cent for three months and a moratorium on payments for electricity services for affected businesses and individuals was proposed for three months.
Elsewhere in the ECCU region, governments announced various measures, including increases in healthcare spending, payroll support to affected households, credit support to small businesses, waiving of customs duties for essential imports and reduced or deferred payment of some taxes. Throughout the ECCU region, there has been an increased allocation of expenditure to support social safety net programmes. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank also approved grant funding to its members totalling EC$4 million (EC$500,000 each) to assist in the fight against the virus, while banks in the region have announced loan repayment moratoriums and waiver of late fees and charges.
In Jamaica, the government has announced tax cuts, temporary cash transfers to businesses in targeted sectors as well as to individuals, along with grants targeted to the most vulnerable. Jamaica’s fiscal performance over the past few years has been underpinned by its strict adherence to its fiscal responsibility laws, which contains an escape clause which will allow for temporary flexibility in meeting targets should the economic situation worsen further.
The Bahamas has introduced a BS$65.7 million package, approximately 0.6 per cent of GDP, geared towards increasing expenditure in the health sector, food programmes and income support for the self-employed. The government also plans to support small business through loan support and tax deferrals.
GDP growth is expected to trend much lower in 2020 because of the COVID-19. A recession is now forecasted for the Trinidad and Tobago economy, while for other countries, growth has been revised significantly downwards. It is expected that fiscal shortfalls will increase considerably throughout 2020 and possibly 2021. The average fiscal deficit in the region is estimated at just around 0.5 per cent for 2019, while the average total debt is around 75 per cent of GDP. Figure 1 shows the estimated fiscal balances and debt levels for 2019.
The extraordinary expenditure on COVID-19 stimulus measures, coupled with constrained revenue due to weaker economic activity and tax and other deferrals announced are likely to be a double whammy for the fiscal balances. Of the countries in Figure 1, only four were forecasted to register fiscal surpluses in 2020 however, these forecasts are expected to deteriorate markedly once the true costs associated with covid-19 are factored in.
As risk aversion heightens in the global financial market, the region will also be faced with higher borrowing costs, which can further exacerbate the fiscal imbalances. Countries which operate a fixed exchange rate regime or are dollarised will have limited ability to effectively respond from a monetary policy perspective. Despite the challenges faced by the region, governments continue to be proactive in their policy response to safeguard the Caribbean against the relentless spread of COVID-19.