CARIBBEAN telecommunications operators will participate in a critical meeting in Miami on Friday in their ongoing quest to have Big Tech companies contribute financially to regional telecoms network infrastructure.
Bmobile said this is the second meeting where these operators will address the impact that companies like Meta, Google, and Netflix continue to have on the Caribbean telecommunications industry.
The Caribbean Tele-communications Union (CTU) will host the meeting at the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Centre.
The mobile network said that regional operators face a significant financial burden associated with OTT-driven costs.
Meta (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp), Alphabet (Google), TikTok, Netflix, Amazon, and Microsoft are responsible for 67 per cent of the total internet traffic in the Caribbean.
Despite this, the Big Tech/OTT providers make no contribution or investment to local delivery networks, the operators have complained.
“That market failure is taking place against a backdrop of stalled revenues for telecommunications, with limited prospects for future growth. By contrast, OTT providers’ revenues grew by over 150 per cent between 2017 and 2021. The rationale behind OTTs/Big Tech paying their fair share is to address this market failure, ensure a level playing field, and promote the sustainability of telecommunications infrastructure which benefit the region’s citizens,” Bmobile further stated.
Chair of the C6 Working Group and TSTT chief executive officer Lisa Agard said “The C6 Group of Caribbean network operators welcomes and endorses this CTU initiative and calls on all interested parties, network providers, OTT/Big tech players, and regional policymakers and regulators to participate fully and in good faith in this process. This is about the future sustainability of the sector and the realisation of critical connectivity goals for the entire region.”
Agard noted this second meeting will advance the discussion on recommendations developed in the first meeting on February 17, focusing on three work streams: Business/Financial/Commercial, Technical, and Regulatory.
She said the first stream will analyse the economics of data delivery in the Caribbean Basin; the second will seek cooperative approaches to content delivery, and the third will consider regulatory issues.
According to a recent report commissioned on this issue, OTT-driven traffic generates annual costs between US$232 and US$332 million for Caribbean network operators. These could represent 45-65 per cent of the annual investment incurred by Caribbean network operators and 7-10 per cent of their retail revenues.
The report also noted that “OTT-driven annual costs are estimated at between US$34 and US$73 million in Jamaica and between US$16 and US$39 million in Trinidad and Tobago.”
The only way in which network integrity is maintained is by individual users and businesses who bear the cost through data plans and subscriptions.
The report also noted the growth in data traffic has forced network operators in the Caribbean to invest over US$500 million a year in network infrastructure and that “an indicative contribution of US$250 million per year by OTTs would produce a significant impact on a series of key socioeconomic and environmental indicators and address the current market failure.”
Global discussions on this issue are regaining momentum, with the European Union supporting a “fair share” resolution this month.
In 2022, European Commissioners and policymakers announced the intention to have OTTs make “fair contributions to telecom networks.”
South Korea has already proposed legislation to ensure global content providers such as Netflix and Alphabet’s Google, pay South Korean network fees.
On the Telcoms.com website dated March 2, Greg Peters, co-chief executive officer Of Netflix, speaking at Mobile World Congress, held in Las Vegas, as telecoms operators to contribute to the costs associated with producing entertainment content.
He believes the European Commission’s proposal to make big Internet companies pay for the traffic they create over telecoms networks would hurt not only the content providers but also consumers and the telecoms themselves.
“Broadband customers…already pay for the networks through their subscription fees,” Peters remarked, in a speech broadcast by MWC. Should plans to bill content companies for traffic come to fruition that would mean “the ISPs are effectively charging twice for the same infrastructure,” he said, adding that there is no evidence that consumers would benefit from reduced broadband prices or better infrastructure in such a scenario.
“A tax like that would have a significant adverse effect. It would reduce investment in content, which hurts local creative communities, it hurts the attractiveness of high-price broadband packages, and ultimately it hurts consumers,” he explained.
Peter said Netflix has invested over US$60 billion in content over the last five years which is equal to 50 per cent of revenues. He noted that’s in addition to investments in production infrastructure and technology innovations, such as its worldwide cloud-based remote editing system.
Amongst other things, Peters also talked up the company’s US$100 million creative equity fund and a planned €1.5 billion spend on European cultural levies and investment obligations over the next three years.
He added, the firm has spent over US$1 billion on a content delivery network that it offers to ISPs for free, providing greater efficiency for them and higher quality service for consumers, and investments in encoding technology to reduce file sizes and optimise bandwidth usage.
Last month, Ars Technica, a European website, indicated Telecom companies, which have been seeking payments from tech firms for many years, a few months ago convinced the European Union government to seek public input on the controversial plan to make online platforms pay for broadband network upgrades and expansions.
The article on the website said the proposal by industry associations GSMA and ETNO claimed that Europe needs “a fair contribution based on a framework that allows balanced negotiations between telcos and large traffic generators who obtain the most benefit from telecom investment while creating a high-cost burden with their traffic and exerting disproportionate power across markets.”
If negotiations break down, a “neutral” third party should “adjudicat[e] the negotiation based on EU guiding principles,” the proposal said. The GSMA and ETNO also said the beneficiaries should include “all telecom companies who invest in infrastructure for connectivity—no matter big, small, traditional or challengers.”