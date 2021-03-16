CARIBSHOPPER wants to become the Amazon.com for Caribbean exporters seeking to sell their products to the world, starting with the United States and Canadian markets.
In an interview with Express Business, John Herde, who is in charge of Caribshopper’s T&T merchant success, said the e-commerce platform wants to provide a one-stop shop, with an all-inclusive price, for local mostly SME manufacturers seeking to diversify their sales by tapping in to potentially lucrative export markets—without the hassle and headache of trying to do it yourself.
Caribshopper was set up by two Jamaican brothers, Kadion and Tennyson Preston, who established a business about five years ago, providing logistical support for goods being imported into Jamaica. When competition in that space tightened beyond a certain point, the brothers decided to pivot, by using their platform to provide services for manufacturers in the Caribbean looking to export products.
Caribshopper began offering this service to Jamaican exporters in July 2020, in the middle of the once-in-a-century pandemic, that disrupted lives and livelihoods as well as supply chains around the world.
Herde says the company launched its service in T&T in November 2020, catering to exporters both large and small.
He says the company has four key selling points: signing up is free; the company “is great at logistics” as it has partnerships with package delivery companies UPS, FedEx and DHL; the exporters are paid in US dollars and Caribshopper markets the products of exporters to potential purchasers in metropolitan cities.
Asked whether an exporter in T&T could develop their own relationship with a package delivery company and send goods to retailers in New York, Herde said: “When you go to FedEx, you are going to have to pay a minimum of US$50 for the smallest package. “With Caribshopper, we give an all-inclusive price than includes freight. We pick up the product from the exporter, we take it to our central shipping location in Maraval; we package the product and send it to the package delivery company, which we have a special relationships with. It’s basically more cost effective to deal with Caribshopper,” said Herde.
Citing an example of a locally made pepper sauce that is popular with T&T residents in US markets, Herde said Caribshopper cannot compete with supermarkets in North America that sell the pepper sauce. But the company can and does compete with the price of the pepper sauce that is available on the Amazon platform.
“I am not competing with the guy in New York who has the West Indian store. We offer convenience to the exporter and the consumer.
“So if you are living in New York and you want to get your pepper sauce delivered to your house, within three to five days, if you order the product from Caribshopper, we will deliver it to your doorstep,” said Herde.
“Because the logistics are so difficult from the Caribbean to the US, I would compare the Caribshopper price to what is available to shoppers in the US,” Herde said.
In effect, Caribshopper buys product from exporters in T&T at the wholsale or export price and delivers it to customers in North America.
The exporter receives payment for the sale of the goods two weeks after delivery to the logistics company. Monies are wiretransferred to the US accounts of the exporters. “Mainly our priority is the diaspora, which would have a huge demand for products that have been manufactured in the islands,” said Herde.
—Anthony Wilson