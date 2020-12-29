Caricom chair points to Caribbean resilience

OUTGOING chairman of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Dr Ralph Gonsalves in his end of year statement, highlighted the resilience of Caribbean nationals in a year that has been like no other.

In the statement, Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, said that while the joy of camaraderie may be missed, it should serve to “remind us of the spirit that is engendered from togetherness”.