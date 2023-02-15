Stuart Young (copy)

Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young 

The wake-up call for Caricom has come.

This according to Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young who, along with permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and a strategic team from the ministry, attended the International Energy Conference and Expo in Georgetown, Guyana, on Tuesday.

Young contributed to the Regional Collaboration Panel geared towards developing the regional energy sector.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Harnessing Energy for Development”.

In a statement from the ministry, Young said the opportunity exists now for Caricom to collaborate and work together.

“Anyone paying attention at COP 26 (the United Nations Climate Change Conference) would have noticed that the developed wealthy countries were preaching that hydrocarbons were no longer the way to go. European countries were talking about taxing hydrocarbons from emerging hydrocarbon countries like Guyana and Suriname. However, on 24th February 2022 when the Russian/Ukraine war took place, the first thing the developed countries did was to restart their coal plants,” he said.

The opportunity has come for Caricom to take the lead and stand up for development of its resources.

“We must work together. In areas such as negotiations of future contracts, we have the expertise right here in Caricom. For the first time in a long time we are listening to the Caricom leaders, (Guyanese) President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Keith Rowley and (St Vincent) Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves talking about regional integration,” Young said.

He maintained that it was an opportune time for Caricom, along with Africa and Latin American countries to come together to provide energy security, especially considering that Suriname, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have existing hydrocarbon resources; and other pro­vinces, such as Barbados and Grenada, with hydrocarbon potential.

This collaboration he cited as important to address the issue of energy finan­cing.

Young made a call for Caricom to take control of its own destiny, the ministry statement said.

“We have the intellectual capacity and abilities, we have the experience and we have the hydrocarbon resources. The wake-up call has come.”

The International Energy Conference and Expo ends tomorrow.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Promoters hit by lower ticket sales

Promoters hit by lower ticket sales

The mother of all carnivals does not appear to be living up to its billing according to Fête Promoters who admit that the numbers have been smaller than pre-pandemic years and not in keeping with the demand expected, coming out of the lockdown.

According to Paige de Leon the spokesperson for the Promoters Association of Trinidad and Tobago, while there are some traditional fetes that attract a large crowd and remained successful, many of the other parties that are usually well supported did not see the pre-pandemic numbers.

Making real money from Carnival

Making real money from Carnival

For Carnival to be a major contributor to the economy, the focus must be on earning forex through more foreign participation in the festival. There must also be innovation so the entire product could be replanted in other markets.

New Study finds: Fête tickets and mas major drivers of Carnival costs

New Study finds: Fête tickets and mas major drivers of Carnival costs

The price of fete tickets and Carnival costumes is the main driver of what is becoming an increasingly expensive venture attending Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival, a new study has found.

As a result, there has been a significant increase in the amount of money visitors are spending on T&T’s Carnival according to the yet-to-be-published study by Dr Keith Nurse. It also shows that in 2020 visitors to the festival spend on average more than TT$10,000 to enjoy the Carnival.