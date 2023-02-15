The wake-up call for Caricom has come.
This according to Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young who, along with permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and a strategic team from the ministry, attended the International Energy Conference and Expo in Georgetown, Guyana, on Tuesday.
Young contributed to the Regional Collaboration Panel geared towards developing the regional energy sector.
The theme for this year’s conference is “Harnessing Energy for Development”.
In a statement from the ministry, Young said the opportunity exists now for Caricom to collaborate and work together.
“Anyone paying attention at COP 26 (the United Nations Climate Change Conference) would have noticed that the developed wealthy countries were preaching that hydrocarbons were no longer the way to go. European countries were talking about taxing hydrocarbons from emerging hydrocarbon countries like Guyana and Suriname. However, on 24th February 2022 when the Russian/Ukraine war took place, the first thing the developed countries did was to restart their coal plants,” he said.
The opportunity has come for Caricom to take the lead and stand up for development of its resources.
“We must work together. In areas such as negotiations of future contracts, we have the expertise right here in Caricom. For the first time in a long time we are listening to the Caricom leaders, (Guyanese) President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Keith Rowley and (St Vincent) Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves talking about regional integration,” Young said.
He maintained that it was an opportune time for Caricom, along with Africa and Latin American countries to come together to provide energy security, especially considering that Suriname, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have existing hydrocarbon resources; and other provinces, such as Barbados and Grenada, with hydrocarbon potential.
This collaboration he cited as important to address the issue of energy financing.
Young made a call for Caricom to take control of its own destiny, the ministry statement said.
“We have the intellectual capacity and abilities, we have the experience and we have the hydrocarbon resources. The wake-up call has come.”
The International Energy Conference and Expo ends tomorrow.