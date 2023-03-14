Caricom welcomes Ocean biodiversity treaty

bleached cora

Fish swim near some bleached coral at Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, June 11, 2022. For the first time, United Nations members agreed on a unified treaty on Saturday, March 4, 2023, to protect biodiversity in the high seas - nearly half the planet’s surface. —Photo: AP

The region’s Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) negotiators on Friday said the new international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction opens a new chapter for equity in the world’s ocean.

The agreement was signed on March 4 following what the BBNJ said was a “marathon of intense, sometimes overnight negotiations”. The international agreement provides for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction.

The BBNJ said almost two decades ago, small island developing states (SIDS) drew the international community’s attention to the governance gap for the ocean areas beyond national jurisdiction and the lack of any comprehensive regime to adequately regulate human activities in those areas.

“That gap posed a direct or indirect threat to the health of the marine environment including marine biodiversity with knock-on impacts for coastal nations and the planet. They also pointed to the inequitable use of these areas which SIDS consider to be the common heritage of humankind.

“From 2004 to 2015, together with other developing countries and the support of non governmental organizations, the SIDS led efforts to make the case for a new treaty. By 2018, that case was filed and an intergovernmental conference convened with a view to adopt a first ever ocean biodiversity treaty,” the BBNJ added.

It said from the outset, Caribbean Community (Caricom) grouping demonstrated its leadership in the process with the region’s representatives serving in different roles from the phases of the Preparatory Committee that determined the elements of the treaty, through to the five sessions of the Intergovernmental Conference that finalised the treaty itself.

“More importantly, its political leaders demonstrated the highest level of support for the conclusion of an ambitious framework for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, with a view to enabling equity and effectiveness.”

The BBNJ noted that ahead of the fifth intergovernmental conference, Caricom leaders had in a statement declared their support for a fair and equitable benefit sharing regime, including monetary and non-monetary benefits, for marine genetic resources of areas beyond national jurisdiction and digital sequence information on marine genetic resources that ensures all humanity for generations to come will benefit from utilisation of those resources and information.

They also called for an inclusive transparent consultative process guided by science for the establishment of area-based management tools, including marine protected areas as well as a robust threshold and transparent process for the conduct of environmental impact assessments, with global oversight for activities that may be allowed and an agreed decision-making standard for activities that should not be allowed.

In addition, they urged additional funding arrangements for a liability mechanism, an effective framework of institutional arrangements that will support the provisions of the agreement and ensure decision making based on the best available scientific information.

They also said they wanted due recognition of the special circumstances of SIDS as an operational principle of the Agreement.

“Caricom welcomes the conclusion of the intergovernmental conference and the adoption of the ocean biodiversity treaty. It takes note with appreciation that the provisions of the treaty have met the region’s core objectives.

“Importantly, Caricom recognises that this new treaty lays a formidable foundation for the fair, equitable and sustainable use of the ocean and its resources in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

“Caricom will begin consideration of the next steps to become a party to the treaty and looks forward to the continued support of the international community in bringing the treaty into force and effect, and promoting its universality,” the BBNJ added.

—CMC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNC banks on tourism to transform Tobago’s economy

UNC banks on tourism to transform Tobago’s economy

The United National Congress (UNC) says it has a five-year economic transformation plan for Tobago, which it believes can make the sister island a magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI) and a destination paradise.

Opposition Senator Jearlean John, a UNC deputy political leader, told Express Business in a telephone interview, that Tobago has untapped resources and any development of the island must be anchored by its people and natural beauty.

T&T must prepare properly for more regional workers

T&T must prepare properly for more regional workers

The Trinidad and Tobago government will have to do an assessment to determine the carrying capacity of both the Health and Education systems as it allows more categories of Caricom workers to come to this country, work and stay indefinitely.

Things worse now than under the PNM declares Dennis

Things worse now than under the PNM declares Dennis

PNM would not say if workers must go home

Tobago’s economy is in a comatose state under the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) as all sectors have come to a halt.

So said former chief secretary Ancil Dennis, as he weighed into the handling of the economy under this new administration.

Caricom welcomes Ocean biodiversity treaty

Caricom welcomes Ocean biodiversity treaty

The region’s Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) negotiators on Friday said the new international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction opens a new chapter for equity in the world’s ocean.

The agreement was signed on March 4 following what the BBNJ said was a “marathon of intense, sometimes overnight negotiations”. The international agreement provides for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Seniors continue to struggle with online banking

Seniors continue to struggle with online banking

Online banking has now become the norm globally, but there is still some level of hesitancy by customers in T&T to adopt this trend in digital banking service.

The Express Business reached out to several banks on the impact of digital banking on their operations and customer experience.

First Citizens said while there is continued growth both in registration and usage across all platforms, especially customers using it’s Online Banking and Mobile APP to complete their daily banking, there can be slow adoption of these channels by some segments of the market.

Sando slowly recovering

Sando slowly recovering

PRESIDENT of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh says despite the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy, San Fernando’s business community has remained resilient post-pandemic.

Singh in a phone interview with the Express said, “Before and during the pandemic, the San Fernando business community underwent some contraction. Many were of the notion that retail activities would never be the same again. While this is still true, there has been a return to normalcy to some degree.