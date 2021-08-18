REGIONAL credit rating agency, CariCRIS, yesterday downgraded the sovereign issuer ratings of the Government by one notch to CariAA (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on its regional rating scale. CariCRIS also assigned a stable outlook on the ratings.
The downgrade decision by CariCRIS, which is based in Port of Spain, came one day after Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, boasted that T&T was the highest-ranking sovereign in the Caricom region and among the highest in Latin America and the Caribbean, as rated by S&P.
In a news release yesterday, CariCRIS said the one-notch lowering of the Government’s ratings was driven by a general deterioration in key credit metrics of the sovereign over the past 5 years from when its rating of T&T was last adjusted:
Credit Metric 2016 2021
Net Official Reserves (US $’Mn) 9,465.8 7,388.9
Import Cover (months) 10.5 9.0
Total General Government Debt to GDP (%) 78.5 96.8
Adjusted General Government Debt (AGGD) to GDP (%) 57.3 89.5
DSCR (times) 5.9 3.0
—Source: CariCRIS
The numbers for 2021 are projected. Adjusted general Government debt is total debt (net of OMOs and Sterilised Instruments)
“These ratings indicate that the level of creditworthiness of the GORTT, adjudged in relation to other rated sovereigns in the Caribbean, is high,” said CariCRIS, adding, “The ratings also convey investment grade quality for the GORTT as an issuer, both on the CariCRIS regional rating scale and on the global rating scale, when mapped. “The regional rating agency said its ratings are driven by the following strengths:
1) Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) is a large regional economy, supported by both energy and non-energy activities,
2) There are satisfactory monetary and exchange rate conditions in the financial sector, and
3) T&T retains comfortable debt service coverage when compared to its regional peers.
CariCRIS said rating strength of T&T is tempered by the following factors:
• International reserves continue to decline;
• Covid-19 has significantly eroded fiscal performance;
• Social vulnerabilities persist, worsened by rising unemployment and heightened crime levels; and
• There is a continued lack of reliable and timely macroeconomic data.
CariCRIS said its stable outlook of T&T on the ratings is based on:
i) The slower rate of GDP decline expected in 2021 and a return to growth in 2022;
ii) Robustness in T&T’s sovereign wealth fund despite drawdowns for budgetary support;
iii) Anticipated improvement in fiscal balances as Covid-19 impacts draw to a close, given vaccinations domestically and globally, along with some positive tax and expenditure measures;
iv) Expectations for debt to GDP to be contained within the new rating category’s limits; and
v) Continued financial sector soundness and strength in international reserves and import cover.
Rating sensitivity factors
Among the factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to an improvement in the ratings and/or outlook of T&T by CariCRIS, include:
• A decrease in the total general government debt to below 65 per cent of GDP over the medium-term;
• A sustained improvement in debt servicing capability to above 7 times over two consecutive years;
• A fiscal surplus in excess of 3 per cent of GDP sustained over two consecutive years
• A rise in the import cover to 12 months or more over the next 24 months
Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a lowering of the Ratings and/or Outlook include:
• An increase in the total general government debt to above 100 per cent of GDP over the next 12 months;
• A sustained deterioration in debt servicing capability to below 3 times over two consecutive years;
• A fiscal deficit in excess of 9 per cent of GDP sustained over two consecutive years;
• A fall in the import cover to six months or less over the next 12 months;
• GDP contraction of >2 per cent in 2021 and/or growth of