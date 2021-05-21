CariCRIS downgrades NiQuan

REGIONAL credit rating agency CariCRIS yesterday downgraded NiQuan Energy’s issuer/corporate credit ratings by two notches to CariA- (foreign and local currency ratings) on the regional rating scale and ttA- on the T&T national scale.
“Our lowering of the assigned ratings is driven by the multiple consecutive delays by NiQuan Energy in achieving full-scale commercial production, with an incident at the plant that occurred in April 2021 expected to further delay production by at least another five months,” said CariCRIS of the troubled gas-to-liquids (GTL) project.
CariCRIS said it also assigned a stable outlook to the ratings, which is based on its expectation that, barring any other unforeseen circumstances or events, once commercial operations successfully begin, it expects NiQuan to be able to meet comfortably all its interest and principal repayments as they come due over the life of the refinanced facility.
The stable outlook is also supported by the strong actions taken by the company after the incident to prevent recurrence, including the commissioning of an independent Root Cause Analysis report, the recommendations from which are already being implemented, according to CariCRIS.
CariCRIS said the delays have resulted in the company’s inability to effectively conclude the refinancing of its existing US$120 million debt facility, thereby increasing its credit risk profile.
However, should NiQuan not be able to achieve full commercialisation over the next five to eight months, a prerequisite for a successful Lender’s Reliability Test certification (LRT) and refinancing, the rating agency may lower the company’s ratings again.
As a pre-condition to refinancing, the plant must pass the Lenders’ Reliability Test (LRT) which is designed to demonstrate the operational capabilities of the project.
“The success of the LRT is a pre-condition of refinancing and is also required for the transition of the OCIP from construction insurance to operating plant insurance,” said CariCRIS. OCIP is the Owner-Controlled Insurance Programme.
In response to the plant incident, CariCRIS said NiQuan has successfully obtained the unanimous consent by noteholders of the US$120 million senior secured construction bridge loan to extend the maturity date to June 30, 2021, and to capitalise interest due and payable until that date. This allows the company to remain current in all of its financial obligations.
“For our projections, we have assumed a further extension of the US$120 million facility to December 2021 and the commencement of full production and commercialisation of operations on October 1st, 2021,” said CariCRIS.
The credit rating company also assumed a successful LRT allowing for the 18-month US$120 million note and the associated capitalised interest to be refinanced by a US $150 million ten-year facility.
NiQuan acquired ownership of the GTL plant on July 11, 2018, by paying the State US$35 million, paying US$10 million in cash and issuing preference shares to it worth US$25 million.
The project was first conceptualised as a joint venture between Petrotrin and World GTL. But the project “was plagued by delays and cost overruns and by 2009,” by which time the project cost had ballooned from US$165 million to in excess of US$399 million, according to a June 29, 2018 statement to Parliament by the late minister of energy, Franklin Khan.
Khan told Parliament: “The financial benefits include US$35 million payment to Petrotrin, a capital injection of US$125 million into the economy and TT$2b in taxes and statutory payments over the life of the project. During the construction phase, which is projected at 12 months, 700 jobs will be provided and, on completion, there will be 65 skilled permanent jobs and 650 indirect supply chain jobs.”
Since NiQuan took over the GTL project in 2018, it has been plagued by more delays.