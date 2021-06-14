CariCRIS rates DFL bond AA

REGIONAL rating agency, CariCRIS, has assigned an initial issue rating of CariAA- (Local Currency Rating) on the regional rating scale, and ttAA- on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale to the proposed bond issue of $150 million of Development Finance Ltd (DFL).
DFL is proposing to issue a secured fixed rate bond in the amount of up to $150 million. The net proceeds of the issue will be used to fund loans and investments and for general corporate working capital purposes.
The proposed bond will be issued in four tranches of seven, nine, ten and 11 years with interest rates between 3.25 per cent and 4.25 per cent.
In a statement yesterday, CariCRIS said: “These ratings indicate that the level of creditworthiness of this proposed obligation, adjudged in relation to other obligations in the Caribbean and within T&T is high. The assigned ratings include a four-notch credit uplift due to the bond being fully secured by Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT) securities and GORTT-guaranteed securities.”
The rating agency said GORTT securities and GORTT-guaranteed securities, which should provide stable and reliable cash flows for debt servicing.
Further supporting the ratings, according to CariCRIS, are DFL’s comfortable capitalisation reflected in strong capital adequacy ratios and low leverage.
“DFL’s adequate financial performance with diversity of income and profitable operations, its moderately diverse investment portfolio with good asset quality and a stable and growing funding base also support the rating,” CariCRIS said, adding that “the supporting factors are tempered by the significant sovereign risk exposure which is compounded by heightened economic uncertainty.”
The rating agency said it has assigned a stable outlook on the ratings, which is premised “on CariCRIS’ expectation of continuity in the key credit drivers supporting the ratings over the next 12-15 months, with all debt service commitments expected to be paid in a timely manner over the period.”
DFL is a non-bank financial institution licensed in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) under the Financial Institutions Act (2008) and is registered with the Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Interest on all tranches is payable semi-annually with a bullet payment at maturity. Repayment funds will be established for each tranche into which the underlying GORTT and GORTT-guaranteed securities will be deposited.
The deposited assets will be pledged to the Trustee who will maintain full control over the assets during the life of the bond. An asset will only be added or removed from the pool if it is called or prepaid by the issuer of the underlying security.
Republic Wealth Management will serve as the Trustee and Paying Agent to manage all cashflows pertaining to the secured assets, including but not limited to the receipt of interest and principal payments from the underlying securities and payment of funds to investors.