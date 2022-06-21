Carnival bandleaders prepare for CK23

IT’S been a rough two years for Carnival’s masquerade bands as the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled all revenue earning opportunities from the street parade that masqueraders look forward to every year.
Last year in the Senate, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Randall Mitchell said the direct economic value of visitor expenditure for Carnival celebrations is around $450 million and this is just counting the ten days leading up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
Express Business sat down with YUMA’s director Tanya Gomes, last Friday to get an in-depth sense as to how the 20 year-old band survived.
Gomes said the band’s team has been having discussions as early as 2021 for next year’s Carnival as the event is a major employer and revenue earner for many people—not just the masquerade bands.
“There is no doubt the last two years have decimated the events industry, but we were determined to move forward with Carnival 2023. It takes a lot of commitment and dedication and a lot of sleepless nights. It is a live show and every element must be carefully considered and planned—from the music trucks, logistics, artistic expression, road safety etc. All this planning is happening while the Government has not yet officially declared the resumption of Carnival, but we remain hopeful,” Gomes emphasised.
This is why, she said, the band is launching this Saturday, at Drew Manor in Santa Cruz.
Gomes pointed out that she could not quantify the losses YUMA would have incurred over the two-year period as some of the revenue goes back to the State.
“As Carnival is an annual getaway for many foreigners and main revenue earners, we cannot focus on the past – our aim is to move forward with the knowledge that this pandemic has helped us restructure our brand and vision. It is not the first time we have had to redefine ourselves amid a lot of variables. We have accepted our losses—be it financial, human resources or otherwise,” she said.
She also highlighted that the mas band had to make some financial decisions, by cutting its staff by 1ten0 persons.
“Our internal team, who work throughout the year as we have other events outside of Trinidad and Tobago is small, but when the pandemic hit in March 2020 the band continued paying the staff, until November of 2020, without cutting salaries. That was when the financials started depleting and there was uncertainty if there was going to be a 2021 Carnival.”
Gomes became emotional during the interview, saying that before the pandemic, YUMA lost its co-founder, Louis Stefan Monteil in 2019, while undergoing medical care, and last year their key production member succumbed to Covid-19.
“It’s been real tough, however we are rebuilding and creating new inroads, as the YUMA band is here to stay.”
Other investments
The director said the mas band also has regional investments and is currently producing costumes for St Lucia Carnival, which is scheduled for July 14-21.
“We have been involved in St Lucia Carnival for over five years with our partners Jus4Fun. We co-own Exodus in Jamaica with Dream Entertainment and we just launched Vibe Mas for SpiceMas with C4 Promotions.
We have also designed sections for Flagz Mas out of the UK, and we are affiliated with three bands in Miami Carnival, and a Carnival group in Japan. We have been lending our expertise and experience in numerous ways, and this is all part of the YUMA strategy to introduce Carnival to the world,” Gomes happily said.
With respect to the global supply chain issues, she said the band had to order raw materials ahead of time, to meet the upcoming regional carnivals.
“The shipping freight cost is ridiculous and we are paying 20 to 30 per cent more for the same carnival items that we usually would have purchased pre-Covid.”
Prices
Despite this, Gomes said the team is excited as the pre-registration process for Carnival 2023 has been booked out and foreigners have already booked their hotels and are ready to pay for the costumes.
“We will be keeping the basic package at $3,700 for Trinidad Carnival and giving the customer the choice to increase their costume with feather backpacks and other accessories. Not everyone likes the whole works, so we give an option and the highest price can go up to is between $8,000 and $9,000,” she remarked.
Gomes, 42, indicated that when Minister Mitchell met with the creative industry in February, it was suggested that there needs to be an improvement in the ease of doing business, when it comes to the entire aspect of Carnival.
“The importation of raw materials and getting certain documents and licenses needs to be an easier process and that is something we need to discuss more. The Minister agreed and said it is something he will work towards making a reality. Ongoing conversations are also happening with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as Carnival is an annual revenue generator, so we must do things to enhance the product every year,” Gomes added.
Making financial decisions
Also speaking about surviving the pandemic, chief executive officer of one of T&T’s biggest masquerade bands, Tribe’s Dean Ackin said unfortunately the band had to cut staff to manage its finances better, as there was absolutely no income.
“We are now re-commencing operations and are gradually scaling up the organisation. It will be some time before we are back up on our feet but there is a lot of pent-up energy and demand in the market, so we are hoping to cater to some of this.”
Asked whether Tribe is considering keeping the same price range for costumes next year, as in previous years, Ackin said: “Inflation is spirlaling out of control worldwide because of the pandemic and the war, so we do expect increased prices for 2023. We cannot determine the final prices of our packages at this time as costs are changing almost daily but we are doing our best to manage these costs so that we minimise the impact on the final price to the masquerader.”
As it pertains to supply chain issues, Ackin said if proper planning and logistics are not put in place, it can affect their materials coming in.
“We have already started ordering materials and supplies and have been sourcing new suppliers where necessary. It will be one of the major challenges for all businesses over the next few months,” he lamented. Ackin added that the team decided to have its band launch, over a three-day period from July 22-24. He said because the anticipation for next year’s Carnival is so high, Tribe decided to create a three-day launch celebration.
And, Ronnie and Caro’s bandleader Ronnie McIntosh said the pandemic brought economic challenges such as increased shipping costs.
“We just completed the Atlanta Carnival in terms of costumes. We have some other projects coming and are already feeling the pinch, so shipping has almost doubled.”
McIntosh said there were no discussions about price increases and, if there were, it would be minimal. The bandleader said while an exact figure cannot be given to type of financial losses, the landlord where the band is situated in Woodbrook as well as financial institutions have been very understanding during the two-year period.