Carnival bands innovate again

Key Points
• Bands offering delivery service
• NFTs also part of the package
• Promise of value for money
Delivery and curbside pickup of costumes, economy packages, NFTs and smartphones, are some of the ways bandleaders continue to innovate and by extension show some love to their masqueraders in Carnival 2023.
Two years of lockdown and a taste of the greatest show on earth appears to have done little to satisfy the appetites of the die-hards.
Even with all the negatives associated with it, the pandemic reiterated to bandleaders the importance of their masqueraders.
“We took the two years to re-analyse the needs of the masquerader,” Valmiki Maharaj, creative director of The Lost Tribe said.
“We were concerned about the rising costs to the masqueraders, across the board, so it was important to give them value for their money with quality being of a high level.”
Recognising that masqueraders are hitting more fetes this year to make up for lost Carnival hours over the years, Maharaj said the band added a costume delivery and pick-up service.
“As much as we love to see our masqueraders and they love to see us, we knew we had to change the way we do things.”
Requests for the service officially came to an end on January 31, but offered masqueraders three options: island wide delivery courtesy DHL, pick-up at Smart Lockers at Aeropost—a 24/7 service, and Tropical Couriers for those with large and extra large backpacks, delivery from The Concierge and the We Plan You Jam concierge pickup at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad.
The service has been a total success, Maharaj said, adding that a lot of thought also went into the band’s goodie bag this year.
“The curation of the bag will be based on the lifestyle of the masquerader so the types of products they use over time. So, basically a lifestyle bag.”
Like Lost Tribe, Yuma too is offering a delivery service to their masqueraders. Its Collect your Carnival will allow masqueraders to upload their receipt and choose their delivery location.
“It’s an easy and quick service which is seamless and is available to all registered Yumans. The service will collect your costume for masqueraders and deliver it straight to them,” Yuma’s co-director Tanya Gomes said. “There are over ten convenient locations for costume collection.”
Masqueraders can also upload the ID of an authorised person to collect on their behalf. This service targets those who are assisting regional and international revellers, who may not be in the country when distribution begins, Gomes said.
“In addition, our main sponsor Digicel is offering great deals for our Yumans. Among the offers include: 15 per cent off with a free SIM card called Digicel Tourist Prime Bundle for all regional and international visitors; a brand-new iPhone 14 for TT$6,499 with a free eSIM.
“For local customers switch to Digicel to get a Prime Value Bundle for free and 50 per cent off the next three months; a three-day Prime Bundle with Double YUMA data, or if you need a burner phone Digicel is offering a DL4 Smartphone for TT$349.”
K2K’s costume collection is a little different from the two aforementioned bands, but just as convenient. The twin-sister team of bandleaders (Kathy and Karen Norman), are offering Carnival packages through non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
NFTS are digital tokens that can be bought and sold.
In response to questions from Express Business the band noted, “Some K2K-NFT holders have already received their Carnival packages. This distribution started in mid-January,”
They added, “The K2K-NFT is unique in that it connects digital artwork to a physical asset. The asset is designed and crafted by K2K Alliance & Partners. The token holder will receive a limited edition, physical garment that matches the image on the NFT art piece. Moreover, the membership facilitates accelerated distribution, fittings, gift cards to restaurants, unique Carnival packages, access to private events, and discounts on NORMI & KEV-ABSOLU (our resort and bridal affiliates).”
The statement from the bandleaders said they will also roll out their jute (burlap) totes as the band continues to drive sustainability through transitioning to more environmentally friendly production processes and products.
“The allure of jute is multi-faced: Not only is this plant-based fabric biodegradable and produced with a minimal carbon footprint, but it also provides tangible benefits to the environment.”
With Covid-19 still a part of our national conversation, K2K will include masks in all of their goodie bags.
“We have encouraged masqueraders to participate in the most comfortable fashion. The mask will be included in each bag, to show our commitment to keeping our masqueraders safe.”
For the masqueraders who want to hit the road but can’t afford the high price of costumes, bandleaders Caroline and Ronnie Mc Intosh of Ronnie and Caro are offering an economy package for their 2023 presentation This is Paradise.
Caroline told Express Business that masqueraders actually appealed for an “ease up”, so they could be a part of what is being dubbed the “Mother of all Carnivals”.
Compared to the revellers who are paying full price, those who take the economy package will wear smaller backpacks and have to do without feathers on their costumes. They will enjoy everything else, however, including food and drinks.
A new rest stop has also been added for the band on Mucurapo Road, Caroline said, and will include sponsor-run booths, bronzing touch-ups and a masseuse.
Not to be left out, Etienne Charles’ Riddim Brass and Mas band is offering the first 100 registrants free enamel cups.
Also new for the band this Carnival are meal and drink plans, socks and an exclusive optional commemorative T-shirt designed by Levi Marcus.
It took a while for mas to come again, much to the relief of many. And from all reports, the masquerader is set to be on the winning side of the “Mother of all Carnivals”.