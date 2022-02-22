Carnival cannot be business as usual

RETHINKING Carnival is a must, in order to make it economically viable and socioculturally sustainable.
This is just one of the many recommendations that Dr Jo-anne Tull, lecturer of Carnival Studies at the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies insists must be done.
In an interview with Express Business on Monday, Tull said the Covid-19 pandemic should teach everyone in the Carnival business, including the Government, that the approach cannot be the same as in previous years; it must be done holistically.
“When we consider the idea of the Carnival experience in the ways that we usually do, it really is one dimension and in fact it tends to focus on the consumptive or the demand side of the Carnival, which tends to place significant emphasis on the offerings of one kind or another such as fetes, mas, steelpan, Jouvert and so on,” Tull said.
She identified that other Caribbean countries have gravitated to festival tourism, which generates income throughout the year. While she is not saying that T&T should adapt to it, there must be clear intent on how Carnival can be a real generating revenue earner, including both small and large business owners.
“If it is we appreciate the idea of an ecosystem, it means that we have to see participation not as the festival tourists, but rather that someone that is engaged in the festival, whether it’s a community leader, a group or a creative entrepreneur. Therefore, valuing that ecosystem takes all of the ranges into consideration.
“I think if that is done, then it is going to be a lot easier, in terms of what as a government it believes it needs to facilitate and where they can play an intervention in the festivities surrounding Carnival, along with enhancing the product.”
Tull highlighted that in order to keep Trinidad known as the Mecca of Carnival, the festival must be harnessed from primary level so that more people can get involved from an early age. This would help to protect the brand and lead to a continuation of the revenues generated by Carnival along with the evolution of the product, as time goes by.
Tull said for a proper understanding of Carnival, and to develop plans for its sustainability and development, consideration must be given to Carnival as an ecosystem.
“We have to move past just measuring experience and begin to really measure that entire ecosystem, so that we can contemplate not just what we gain from the Carnival when it’s happening but what we don’t gain because losses are equally important when we contemplate Carnival’s future,” she remarked.
Tull indicated that in attempting to understand the economics of Carnival, tracking should focus on: “the population of persons participating in Carnival activities to discern the percentage share of the total population engaged in Carnival celebrations and to determine the extent to which Carnival is a nationwide celebration; the population of persons purchasing mas costumes to determine the level of consumer preference for playing mas; the number of arrivals into Trinidad specifically for Carnival to determine whether Carnival constitutes another tourist season in the annual calendar; and the quantum of revenue accrued by other sectors of the economy.”
Economic impact of cancellation of Carnival
The Carnival season generates significant economic activity across several sectors including entertainment, security, media, hospitality and retail, normally providing a boost for the domestic economy over a period of at least six weeks.
According to a 2014 article by the Association of Caribbean States, “revenue from Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival exceeds on average US$100 million”.
This festival is the main draw for the domestic tourism industry, especially for Trinidad. In the month preceding the grand parades, hotel occupancy rates are at their highest across the island and as such the demand for ancillary services peaks.
According to the Central Statistical Office (CSO), in January and February 2020, Trinidad and Tobago benefitted from a total of 78,148 tourist arrivals, while the average visitor expenditure for February was $12,101 over an average of 12 days.
Last year, with the cancellation of the festivities due to the pandemic, economist Dr Vanus James was quoted in the media as saying the losses could range between US$100 million to US$ 400 million.
James used his 2012 study of “The Economic Contribution of Carnival Industries in Trinidad and Tobago” to help quantify the loss.
Decline in arrivals
Digging in deeper as to when tourist arrivals started to dip, Tull shared a 2016 report she did for the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts. That report revealed that in 2014, Carnival visitors totalled 21,960; in 2015, 21,2249 and in 2016 Carnival visitor arrivals dropped to a notable 18,011 visitors. These figures are almost 50 per cent less than the Carnival arrivals recorded in previous years, 1999-2004.
The report outlined that in spite of the decline, the diaspora remains the main market of Trinidad Carnival visitors.
For the Carnival period 2014-2016, visiting nationalities of Canada, the Caribbean, UK and the US represented the largest share of Carnival. The US continues to represent the largest share, usually representing approximately 60 per cent of the market.
“While decline is not surprising given the shift in the global and regional economies, it requires arrest to assure the sustainability of Carnival in the context of building a sustainable festival tourism product. The cultural/artistic components are key to this as these festival elements shape the Trinidad Carnival experience that makes it sought after by visitors,” the report said.
Calculations show that 683 Carnival attendees had an average daily expenditure of USD$89,117.
The most common amount spent was US$100 per person per day and US$100 for 2 persons per day. Non-nationals spent more (US$139.03) than returning nationals (US$117.87) on a daily basis.
It also noted that Carnival attendees spent approximately US$1,011,773 on fetes and boat rides, national Carnival events and accommodation being the greatest contributor to the total amount.
“The highest average expenditure was on accommodation US$762.79, followed by fetes and boat rides US$665.65 and national Carnival events US$642.4. Post-Carnival visits to Tobago accounted for an average spend of US$387.7. Consumption of other cultural/creative goods such as local literature, craft and CDs was only US$76.8, representing the smallest portion of average expenditure,” the report indicated.
Tull added, the task that remains is ensuring that researchers quantify Carnival in a way that allows the policymakers to put forth the most effective policy for the highest economic gain and to facilitate long-term economic development.