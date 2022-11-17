Carnival extremely safe, says minister

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell is not too concerned that the United States travel advisory cautioning people to reconsider visiting this country might negatively affect tourists’ interest in Carnival 2023.

The US updated its travel advisory for T&T last week Tuesday, upgrading this country from a Level 2 (exercise extreme caution) to a Level 3 (reconsider travel).

Speaking to the media following the contract signing of six hotels for upgrades (Cara Hotels, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Par-May-La’s Inn, Royal Hotel, Sundeck Suites and Tradewinds) at The Brix hotel in Port of Spain on Wednesday, Mitchell said Carnival is generally extremely safe.