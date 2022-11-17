Carnival extremely safe, says minister

Randall Mitchell

NOT TOO CONCERNED: Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell delivers the feature address at the TAUP ceremonial contract signing on Wednesday at The BRIX, Autograph Collection, in Port of Spain. Seated at the head table are chief executive officer (Interim) of Tourism Trinidad Ltd, Carla Cupid, left, and manager of Investment and Business Development Tourism Trinidad Ltd, Cornell Buckradee. 

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell is not too concerned that the United States travel advisory cautioning people to reconsider visiting this country might negatively affect tourists’ interest in Carnival 2023.

The US updated its travel advisory for T&T last week Tuesday, upgrading this country from a Level 2 (exercise extreme caution) to a Level 3 (reconsider travel).

Speaking to the media following the contract signing of six hotels for upgrades (Cara Hotels, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Par-May-La’s Inn, Royal Hotel, Sundeck Suites and Tradewinds) at The Brix hotel in Port of Spain on Wednesday, Mitchell said Carnival is generally extremely safe.

“The Commissioner of Police and the Police Service, they are one of the major stakeholders in the planning of Carnival. So I am not too concerned with respect to that, because they are in the process of planning,” the minister said.

He said the police and all other members of the protective services must be commended for their performance every Carnival season as “they generally ensure there’s a very safe Carnival”.

The latest United States State Department travel advisory to its citizens states they should reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to crime.

“Exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to terrorism and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk. US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the following areas in Port of Spain: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen’s Park Savannah. After dark, US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George lookout, and all beaches. Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain,” the travel advisory read.

Under the country summary, it was stated that violent crime—such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion and kidnapping—was common. Additionally, gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, was described as common, with a significant portion of violent crime being gang-related.

Digicel moves downtown

Digicel moves downtown

DIGICEL has moved its new flagship store to Excellent City Centre, Port of Spain.

At the ceremony to mark the occasion earlier this month, Digicel CEO, Abraham Smith, said the reason the digital company moved from ANSA Centre on Maraval Road to downtown Port of Spain, was to make it easier for customers to get access and conduct their business. Digicel’s T&T headquarters had been on Maraval Road in Newtown, Port of Spain, since April 2006, when the company was established in T&T.

Gerard Johnson ticks all the boxes

Gerard Johnson ticks all the boxes

GERARD Johnson, Trinidad and Tobago’s candidate for the position of president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has already created history.

“This is the first time in the history of the IDB that Caribbean is pushing a candidate for the top job,” said Robert Le Hunte, former commercial banker and minister of public utilities, who is now employed as an executive director at the IDB.

Le Hunte told Express Business on Monday that the five member states of the Caribbean constituency—Barbados, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Guyana and T&T—all support Johnson’s candidacy.