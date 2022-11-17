Carnival extremely safe, says minister

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell is not too concerned that the United States travel advisory cautioning people to reconsider visiting this country might negatively affect tourists’ interest in Carnival 2023.
The US updated its travel advisory for T&T last week Tuesday, upgrading this country from a Level 2 (exercise extreme caution) to a Level 3 (reconsider travel).
Speaking to the media following the contract signing of six hotels for upgrades (Cara Hotels, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Par-May-La’s Inn, Royal Hotel, Sundeck Suites and Tradewinds) at The Brix hotel in Port of Spain on Wednesday, Mitchell said Carnival is generally extremely safe.
“The Commissioner of Police and the Police Service, they are one of the major stakeholders in the planning of Carnival. So I am not too concerned with respect to that, because they are in the process of planning,” the minister said.
He said the police and all other members of the protective services must be commended for their performance every Carnival season as “they generally ensure there’s a very safe Carnival”.
The latest United States State Department travel advisory to its citizens states they should reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to crime.
“Exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to terrorism and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk. US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the following areas in Port of Spain: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen’s Park Savannah. After dark, US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George lookout, and all beaches. Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain,” the travel advisory read.
Under the country summary, it was stated that violent crime—such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion and kidnapping—was common. Additionally, gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, was described as common, with a significant portion of violent crime being gang-related.