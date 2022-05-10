Caroni land-distribution nearly finished

NEARLY 20 years after Caroni (1975) was closed, leases to former Caroni workers, which were part of their Voluntary Separation Package (VSEP), are yet to be completed.
However, the Estate Management Business Development Company (EMBD), a special purpose State entity which was vested with Caroni Lands, said that it is 95 per cent complete with 130 more to go.
In a statement on the matter to the Express Business, the EMBD noted that as part of the Caroni VSEP each former Caroni worker was to be granted one agricultural sublease from the Government through the Commissioner of State Lands (COSL) for a two-acre parcel of land for a 30 year lease.
It said that in 2008 “all of these agricultural subleases were prepared by the Chief State Solicitor on behalf of the COSL. But in 2010 EMBD was vested with the Head Leases for Seven Agricultural Estates namely: Caroni, Jerningham Junction, Felicity 1, Felicity 2, La Gloria, Edinburgh and La Fortune/Picton.
“Therefore, since 2010 to present EMBD has been responsible for the preparation, execution and registration of agricultural subleases to former Caroni workers for the seven agricultural estates as well as rectifying and/or varying Subleases prepared by COSL prior to 2010. All other agricultural estates are done by the COSL directly,” it explained.
EMBD provided the following data:
From the seven agricultural estates leased to the EMBD, there are 3,134 plots broken down as follows:
• Total number of plots allocated to VSEP by Caroni—2,940
• Total number of plots surrendered to State projects—56
• Total number of plots with registered subleases—2,754 (95 per cent completed to date)
• Total number of plots where subleases outstanding—130
The Company noted that from a reconciliation exercise in November 2019 with Caroni (1975) Limited, “it identified 292 outstanding sub-leases however this has been reduced to 130 sub-leases outstanding as at the end of April 2022”.
It said the 130 outstanding leases are categorised as follows:
• Number of deceased VSEP Caroni workers—45
• Number on hold pending relocation due to no access or encumbrance on present parcel—33
• Number where EMBD awaiting documents from VSEP Caroni workers—45
• Number where sublease in process (ready for signature and registration)—7
It noted that the finalisation of sub-leases for the 45 deceased VSEP Caroni workers, depends on when the beneficiaries of the deceased former Caroni workers complete the process of: probate if there is a will, letters of administration if the person has died without a will, or letters of de bonis non if the person’s beneficiaries have also passed away without completing the transfer of the estate.
“These sub-leases depend on the completion of these processes. Queries by EMBD on the status of these matters reveal that many of these matters are delayed because of lack of funds, family disputes, delays by attorneys and a slow-down in court processes due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” EMBD said.
The EMBD said the Commissioner of State Lands is leading on a project for relocation of persons with plots that are affected by oil and gas operations/have no access to their plots or like issues.
“Once the Commissioner of State Lands has identified alternative parcels and the former Caroni VSEP workers are re-allocated parcels, then the process for these subleases would be completed.
“For the remainder (45 persons have to send requested documents and seven sub-leases in progress), on average (including Covid-19 impacts), EMBD estimates that once documents are received and are in order, the preparation, execution and registration of subleases should be completed within three months,” the State agency said.
“From the provided figures, there are persons who have requested relocation from the EMBD estates to State lands, and persons for whom there is no contact or their contact information is not current. In March 2022, the EMBD sent letters by registered mail to the last known address (where available) of these persons with no contacts and has reached out to various organisations for assistance. This exercise reduced the number on the no-contact list to twenty three (23) ex-Caroni VSEP workers,” it said.
“EMBD plans to shortly publicise on its website, www.embdtt.org, the list of ex-Caroni VSEP workers who cannot be contacted so that they or their beneficiaries can come into EMBD to provide updated information towards completing the subleases exercise. EMBD continues to ask all former Caroni workers especially those who have not received a Sublease in any of the above-mentioned seven Agricultural Estates to contact EMBD so that records can be updated (including providing rent receipts and Deeds where the Subleases have been assigned to others by way of sale),” it added.
In February, former workers staged a protest in front of the Brechin Castle Estate in Couva to make their dissatisfaction known about the state of affairs.
The former workers said they have been given the runaround for years with no sign of ever being able to take possession of the residential and agricultural land promised upon their exit from the company.
In 2019, Caroni (1975) chairman Jerry Hospedales revealed that since the state-owned company closed down in 2003, the Government has spent $10 billion in “wrapping” it up.
Hospedales had said that a large chunk of this money was spent on pensions, training courses, monetary benefits and residential and agricultural lands for former employees.