Casinos welcome new law

CASINO owners are welcoming the passage of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Bill 2021 in the House of Representatives last week as they say it gives them the opportunity to operate and the Government the ability to levy taxes.
“The more they (casinos) grow, the more we can tax,” said MovieTowne founder, businessman and gaming enthusiast Derek Chin.
He said Caribbean islands, including Aruba, Bahamas and St Maarten, have derived tremendous economic benefits from the gaming industry and this country could benefit by providing incentives, legislation and proper regulations.
On Monday, the Bill was passed in the Senate, with 24 members voting in support of it, including the nine Independent senators.
Chin also said stakeholders were looking at the input from the Gaming Commission, which is expected to come on stream in September or December.
Consensus among stakeholders including Chin, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Members’ Club Association Sherry Persad and spokesman for the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Bars and Restaurants Teron Mohan was employees at bars and casinos were heavily impacted by Covid-19.
Long overdue
In a telephone interview yesterday, Chin, who was responsible for the introduction of the online GTech games in 1994, said: “It’s long overdue. I don’t have a problem with the regulation because it’s a volatile type of industry. There must be proper safeguards. It must be organised for legitimate activity and audited. Businesses like casinos and gaming houses need to be regulated.”
Chin added: “I agree with the Government’s move. I agree with National Security Minister. I agree with Finance Minister. We need to talk about the restrictions for people who may have issues with gambling.”
Moving to the legislation, Chin said: “Legislation does not provide the necessary incentive to make a significant contribution to the industry. Parliamentarians are focusing on gambling with regard to it destroying families and the negative impacts. What about the deleterious impact of alcohol or food?
“But it begs the question, How can you utilise the industry in a contributing manner? How can it benefit the customers? Look at the overall impact in the islands of the Caribbean like Bahamas, Aruba and St Maarten, and the manner in which they have encouraged its growth. The gaming industry makes a great contribution to these economies.”
Casinos and tourism link
Surveying the link between casinos and tourism development, Chin said: “Whenever I am in Miami, I must go to Hard Rock casino. Some hotels have been granted licences to have nightlife. Casinos are a form of amusement and entertainment. People relax and place a bet. It does not matter whether they win or lose.”
Chin added: “They should be looking at how T&T can build a productive gaming industry. How to make it attractive for tourists. Make visitors want to spend. They are falling behind in that area. For example, for every 50 machines, they can give ten free of taxes. Give little incentives. Let us see how we can make it grow into a lucrative industry like Las Vegas and Bahamas.”
Offering a kernel of wisdom, Chin also said: “The more casinos grow, the more you can tax. Why can’t Hilton Hotel, Kapok or Hyatt have a casino? Let us start thinking out of the box. Let us grow the industry to reap rich dividends.”
Make it into one component
On the imminent Gaming Commission, Chin said: “Online gaming is one. Horse racing is one. Harness it into one component. If all the money was harnessed into one authority, they can use it in a proper way for everybody to benefit. Ensure there is adequate regulation, background checks and proper fees on the gaming machines.”
Chin added: “When I designed the lottery, some money was meant for sport, and another tranche was for the improvement of the Queen’s Park Savannah. There was supposed to be a proper running track and lights. But it never happened.”
Moving to the Play Whe machines, Chin said: “When I started there were about 350, but now it’s about 1,000-plus. People are not spending money to protect the employees. I know about the disrespect some cashiers have to endure.”
Maybe in another two years
Port of Spain businessman Allan Bhaggan, proprietor of Oasis Lounge on Broadway, said: “While I have no problem with the legislation, I think the State’s timing is not right. Maybe another two years. Maybe by 2023. They have to be careful that the legislation does not force the local owners out. They have to be careful that it does not allow only the foreign owners to survive. That can happen if the small man cannot pay his taxes.
“Yes, we need proper machines. Machines that are ‘honest’ and give people a fair chance to win. Every punter wants to hit a jackpot. Every player wants a bonanza. The legislation will ensure it’s fair for everybody, including the gamblers. As it stands now, we have to try to survive,” added Bhaggan.
Giving a breakdown of casino expenses, he said: “The rent for some casinos could be about $60,000. A machine costs about $200,000. To rent one costs about 50 per cent of your revenue. It could cost about over $100,000 to rent a machine.”
“If somebody cracks a screen, it costs about US$3,000 to US$4,000 to fix it. If there is power outage, and, machines go down, it costs a lot to repair. These machines are a huge cost to maintain. Very expensive.”
Grim for workers
President for the Trinidad and Tobago Members’ Club Association Sherry Persad, who oversees about 21 establishments, said she is “awaiting further clarification.” She also said they were preparing a release.
Giving a glimpse into workers’ woes, she said: “It’s grim. Single mothers, and, single fathers are hardest hit. Most of them are unskilled workers. But they are passionate about their jobs. They embrace the training. They are well groomed, polished, and, nicely made up. They have developed customer friendly traits. They have adjusted to the casino culture.”
She added: “Even property owners are impacted. Rent in the casinos ranges from about $30,0000 to $200,000. Bars range from about $5,000 to about $75,000. Some landlords have been kind. But they can’t continue carrying their tenants forever. It’s just the harsh reality.”
Teron Mohan, spokesman for the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Bars and Restaurants, which is responsible for about 600 bars, said they were always supportive of regulations and regularisation of the industry. But they, too, needed more clarification especially with the Liquor Licences Act.
Mohan said: “Finance Minister Imbert assured us it would not affect the cause of amusement because of the limits they are allowed to pay at any given time.
“We are hoping when the Gaming Commission comes into effect around September or by December, we would not have any conflict over rentals or a range of licences.”
He added: “We already paid taxes on the electronic machines. We pay annual taxes. It’s at the same level as if it were placed in a casino. If it’s a rental, we have a percentage-based system in place. If you brought a machine, it could be close to about $200,000. It’s an asset like buying a car. It would generate revenue.”