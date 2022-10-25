Caterers welcome increase in school feeding subvention

DELIGHTED to open their “box lunches”, about 120,000 pupils in 820 primary and secondary schools, enjoy meals such as hops and cream cheese paste for breakfast and curried chicken, channa and potato for lunch.
More children will be served with these specially prepared, nutritious meals since the National Schools Dietary Services Ltd (NSDSL) was allocated $270,746,800 for the 2023 fiscal year.
The new figure also represents an increase from the $88.9m NSDSL received from the Government in fiscal 2022. The State has recognised there is an increase in the demand for the “box lunches”.
This increase represents “good news” since families were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. With the demand for meals, stakeholders like caterers, principals, teachers and parents have been approaching NSDSL for more lunches. Chief among the reasons cited are parents and caregivers affected by unemployment, underemployment, being furloughed (granting leave of absence) and financial instability.
The programme falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education, which is led by Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister In the Ministry Of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and National School Feeding Programme CEO Stacey Barran.
Business Express sought to look at the cost of producing a meal.
On the monetary increase from Finance Minster Colm Imbert during his Budget presentation on September 26, a source said: “It accounts for an increase in the contracted prices for the meals. The meals are on contract with $9. for a lunch box and $6.63 for breakfast. Hence, we would have asked for an increase in the price per meal. We don’t serve sugary drinks or any drinks. We would liked to serve a fruit, but we are affected by cost and availability. NSDL caterers make slightly more than regular caterers.”
Escalating market prices
San Juan resident, Avis George-Hospedales, who has been involved in school feeding for the past 27 years at the Erica Street, Laventille facility, lamented there are challenges like escalating market prices, which impact the cost of producing breakfasts and lunches daily for about 1,200 children attending about 14 pre-schools, primary, secondary and special schools in her segment of the Northern Zone.
The staff spend long hours preparing nutritious meals, and she feels they should be better compensated. She also feels since so many women are involved in the programme, more focus should be placed on helping them. They should still access grants, since they were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Caterers, too, lost income after two years of the pandemic. So they welcomed the largest increase in about ten years.
Cognisant of the escalating food prices, George-Hospedales said: “We use as much local produce as possible. We engage our local farmers and suppliers. We are working with the market prices. But they are high. The cost of the food went up by about 200 per cent. The cost of the meal has gone up since 2010.
“If you had to cost it, some menus were as high as 70 per cent more than in 2010. The increase is welcome. I have a staff of ten who do prep work, cook, bake, janitors and drivers. I get help from my ex-husband Robin Hospedales and my daughter Robyn Hospedales. They both work in the business. My staff work really hard. I have to compliment them.”
When Covid-19 wreaked havoc, she said: “We were closed. I helped my staff. I developed good relations with them. Some of them who applied for grants did not get the money. They have rent, food and children to look after. They work long hours. Caterers, too, had to pay their bills, meet their household expenses and pay for their equipment.”
In the background, employees were washing down the facility. Others were wiping the stations. Some of the men were pushing trolleys stacked with seasoned meats. Her pantry was groaning under the weight of mammoth bags of rice, mayonnaise and ketchup.
Zonal rollout
On the rollout, she said: “It’s done in zones. We have the North. East. Central and South Zones. Each zone has a menu. The entire school population gets a taste of the menu. In an effort to keep down prices, we rotate it. We have a monthly cycle menu. Each zone starts on the week, whether its week one or two. The menus are supplied from school feeding and all the nutritional factors in the meal planning. People assume it’s just a kitchen. It’s a well oiled system that produces a box of food.”
On food preparation, she added: “It’s done under intense supervision. We have to answer to a lot of people. We have the Ministry. We have the CEO. We have public health inspectors popping in here without calling. We have to hold a sample of the food for 72 hours Should something go wrong, they have to find out whether the fault is on our end. There is something called Murphy’s Law. Something can go wrong. We don’t want anybody getting sick. We care about our children and their health and safety.”
She also said she was concerned about the sustainability of the programme.
“We have to secure the future of our children. We have to make decisions that would redound to the benefit of our children. The high price of food is tough for many low-income consumers and parents. Some of them lack purchasing power and access to food, even though food is available. Research has therefore shown that low-income households purchase less food or fewer nutritious foods than higher income households. This can lead to nutritional problems for family members, especially children who need to be well-nourished for growth and development.”
No profit
San Fernando caterer Rudy Narinesingh “welcomed” the increase for the school feeding programme since it would benefit thousands of needy children and ease their parents’ stresses. Principals and parents have been making additional requests for the meals. But he feels the money has not yet trickled down, and caterers are just “breaking even”. The cost of raw materials used to prepare the “box lunches” can be exorbitant- especially around Divali and Christmas holidays. To date, a breakfast might cost about $6.50 and the lunch might be $8.75, or it may go over.
The breakfast menu could include cinnamon rolls, potato pies, mini pizzas, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Lunch consists of dishes like callaloo, rice and stewed chicken, roti, pelau, pizza, hot dogs, spinach rice with curried chicken and bodi and carrots. A month boasts about 20 different menus in an effort to ensure the children enjoy the meals and eat well. Narinesingh said some parents lost their jobs during Covid-19 but children still need proper nutrition to concentrate on their academics, sports and other disciplines.
In a telephone interview last week, Narinesingh said: “The cost of raw materials is extremely high. Like coming around Divali and heading to Christmas, it’s sky high. Whatever you put in the box, you barely make a profit. We encourage farmers to plant local. We use a lot of tomatoes, seasonings and pumpkins. You have to balance whatever you put in the box. You have to consider the cost of the commodites. It’s breaking even. School feeding got an increase. But it has not trickled down to the caterers. The cost of fuel went up and once fuel went up, transporation went up or would go up.”
Giving an example of preparing a callaloo dish, Narinesingh said: “Callaloo would need a lot of dasheen bush, ochroes and pimentos. A curried menu would use a lot of channa. One caterer might buy about 300 lbs (channa) at $6.00 a lb. It’s a 400 per cent increase. Sweet peppers were about $4 to $5. per lb. It now about $14 to $15 a lb. Five pounds used to cost $35 now it’s $50. Tomatoes cost 4 lb for $20. and now 1 lb of tomato is about $20. A pimento is working out to 50 cents for one.”
He added: “We don’t have enough local cabbage. We imported cabbage at $150. for a 50 lb bag. Now it’s $350, for a 50 lb bag. Cabbage is imported from the United States and Canada. We need carrots for soup; carrots fetcs between $300. to $320. per bag. Sweet potatoes cost about $5. to $7. a lb.”