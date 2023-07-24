Kenneth Bryan

‘GAME-CHANGER’: Kenneth Bryan

THE Cayman Islands and Barbados yesterday announced direct flights between the two destinations as part of the efforts to improve the transportation links within the region.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, flanked by the chief executive officer of the national airline, Cayman Airways, and Barbados Tourism Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill, who addressed the news conference virtually, said the initiative would begin on October 18.

Bryan, who is also chairman of the Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Association (CTO), described the initiative as a “game-changer” opening up travel between the islands and the eastern Caribbean.

“The vision is to expand the airline’s connectivity to key locations situated to the north, south, east and west of our islands,” he said, announcing also a second weekly flight to Los Angeles.

“Suffice it to say that this new service to Barbados is a game changer for the regional connectivity. It will deliver a faster and cheaper alternative, travelling between the Cayman Islands and Barbados than any other currently existing route on the market.”

Bryan said that the new service would make it possible to travel from one side of the Caribbean to the other within the same day without connecting in Miami.

“I know that for all the Bajans on island and the other Caribbean people here, who call these islands home this unprecedented level of connectivity will be welcomed news,” he said, adding that on arrival in Barbados, direct flights will be available to other Caribbean ”

He said from a strategic standpoint the Cayman -Barbados route will deliver several key benefits that will help to improve “our competitive advantage.

“For example, this will allow for visitors from several under served European markets such as Germany and Finland to access the Cayman islands more directly. It will expand our island’s reach within the United Kingdom by adding connectivity from major airports in addition to the current British Airways service from Heathrow”.

He said the Cayman-Barbados initiative will function as “a catalyst for economic growth and business development”.

For his part, Gooding-Edghill said one his goals has been to increase airlift into Bridgetown and the new announcement as well as the charter arrangement with the Air Bahamas underscored “our commitment to intra -regional travel.

“This agreement with the Cayman islands is a step in the right direction for Destination Barbados as we look to further increase connectivity in the region and open up opportunities for Barbadians to travel to the northern Caribbean and vice versa.

“Our reports continue to reveal that the Caribbean market is gaining momentum as airlift increases throughout the region. While we are getting back to our pre-20219 levels, many of our Caribbean airline partners are steadily increasing capacity as quickly and as logically possible bearing in mind the challenges the airline industry battling with globally with respect to securing enough aircraft to meet the demands,” Gooding-Edghill said.

“We as a ministry and destination will continue to work to increase our airlift options to ensure Barbados remains connected with the US, the Caribbean and beyond,” he added.

The announcement of the new route comes as the Cayman islands over the last weekend announced that the number of overnight guests was now nearing pre-pandemic levels.

—CMC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sinanan promises traffic ease-up for Chaguanas

Sinanan promises traffic ease-up for Chaguanas

A big ease to Chaguanas traffic has been promised by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

Speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in Enterprise last Friday, Sinanan acknowledged that Chaguanas and environs was beleaguered by heavy traffic on most days and that “it can take hours to get in and out of Chaguanas”.

AS Bryden to be publicly listed by year-end

AS Bryden to be publicly listed by year-end

IF everything goes according to plan, you will soon have the opportunity to become a part-owner of one of this country’s longest-standing family businesses.

This, as AS Bryden is expected to be publicly listed before the end of the year, chief executive officer of Seprod and The Brydens Group Richard Pandohie has said.

CAL needs procurement exemption, says Imbert

CAL needs procurement exemption, says Imbert

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) will have to be exempt from the procurement regime or else it would not be able to operate.

So said Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday as he wound up the debate on the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Validation and Amendment) Act in the Senate. Imbert said he heard Independent Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy say that there would be few exemptions. “Sorry, not true,” he said.

Big business at trade convention

Big business at trade convention

THE prospect of opportunities and growth were the two recurring themes of participants of the Trade and Investment Convention at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, yesterday.

Over 200 participants from a wide range of industries took to their respective booths on what would have been the first day of the convention.

Some told the Express they hoped to form partnerships while others simply came intending to generate sales of their products and services.

Anil Ramsaran of SAP Electrical Services Limited said the company does domestic and commercial wiring.

The company also imports light-emitting diode (LED) lights, solar lights and solar fans, he said.

For those who may own a hybrid vehicle, he said, the company also sells and installs electric vehicle chargers.

Kemby Ross-Jones of Rent My Tutor at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy said it offers online classes at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. She stressed, “What makes us different is that we offer personalised services to students.” She said, “We have had 100 per cent success at the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations level.”

She said the academy was started at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 because students were falling behind in their academics due to the switch from the physical classroom to the virtual classroom.

Representing Nestle’s Nature’s Heart brand was Michelle Stanisclaus, who said the brand offered products such as almond milk and juices. She said even though the brand was an international one all the products offered locally were produced locally.

Stanisclaus said the newest product in the almond milk line of products was the almond-coffee flavour with was launched last month.

Promoting compressed natural gas (CNG) upgrades to vehicles was Dumore Enterprises Ltd.

One of the booth’s representatives Rajiv Ramessar said the company offered conversions on both gasoline and diesel vehicles. He added that his company hoped through their booth to promote CNG as the cheapest, cleanest fuel in the country. He said the company also hoped to make business-to-business connections and to encourage companies to convert their fleet of vehicles to CNG so that they could save on their transportation costs. He noted that he had attended the convention for the past five years and that this year generated the greatest number of people on the first day.

Attendee Nalini Akal a dancer, actress, artist and filmmaker said she attended in hopes of networking and soliciting sponsorship for her art form.

She said she believed it was important for those involved in the arts to go to events such as the convention because of the sponsorship potential and other service suppliers that could be interested in promoting their products at events.

“People bypass the arts as something they put into events but really and truly the art really encompasses the culture of Trinidad and Tobago.

“The thing is we are not even using an iota of our potential for the arts,” she said.”

Akal said she hoped by networking she could find opportunities for the exportation of the arts.