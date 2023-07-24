THE Cayman Islands and Barbados yesterday announced direct flights between the two destinations as part of the efforts to improve the transportation links within the region.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, flanked by the chief executive officer of the national airline, Cayman Airways, and Barbados Tourism Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill, who addressed the news conference virtually, said the initiative would begin on October 18.
Bryan, who is also chairman of the Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Association (CTO), described the initiative as a “game-changer” opening up travel between the islands and the eastern Caribbean.
“The vision is to expand the airline’s connectivity to key locations situated to the north, south, east and west of our islands,” he said, announcing also a second weekly flight to Los Angeles.
“Suffice it to say that this new service to Barbados is a game changer for the regional connectivity. It will deliver a faster and cheaper alternative, travelling between the Cayman Islands and Barbados than any other currently existing route on the market.”
Bryan said that the new service would make it possible to travel from one side of the Caribbean to the other within the same day without connecting in Miami.
“I know that for all the Bajans on island and the other Caribbean people here, who call these islands home this unprecedented level of connectivity will be welcomed news,” he said, adding that on arrival in Barbados, direct flights will be available to other Caribbean ”
He said from a strategic standpoint the Cayman -Barbados route will deliver several key benefits that will help to improve “our competitive advantage.
“For example, this will allow for visitors from several under served European markets such as Germany and Finland to access the Cayman islands more directly. It will expand our island’s reach within the United Kingdom by adding connectivity from major airports in addition to the current British Airways service from Heathrow”.
He said the Cayman-Barbados initiative will function as “a catalyst for economic growth and business development”.
For his part, Gooding-Edghill said one his goals has been to increase airlift into Bridgetown and the new announcement as well as the charter arrangement with the Air Bahamas underscored “our commitment to intra -regional travel.
“This agreement with the Cayman islands is a step in the right direction for Destination Barbados as we look to further increase connectivity in the region and open up opportunities for Barbadians to travel to the northern Caribbean and vice versa.
“Our reports continue to reveal that the Caribbean market is gaining momentum as airlift increases throughout the region. While we are getting back to our pre-20219 levels, many of our Caribbean airline partners are steadily increasing capacity as quickly and as logically possible bearing in mind the challenges the airline industry battling with globally with respect to securing enough aircraft to meet the demands,” Gooding-Edghill said.
“We as a ministry and destination will continue to work to increase our airlift options to ensure Barbados remains connected with the US, the Caribbean and beyond,” he added.
The announcement of the new route comes as the Cayman islands over the last weekend announced that the number of overnight guests was now nearing pre-pandemic levels.
—CMC