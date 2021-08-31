CBTT sees recovery by year-end

THE Central Bank said yesterday that the domestic economy could experience a “meaningful recovery” by the end of this year if the Government continues the reopening of the economy.
In the July Economic Bulletin, which was published yesterday, the Central Bank said: “The short-term economic outlook for Trinidad and Tobago will be directly impacted by the virus’ path and the domestic response.
“If sustained, the gradual relaxation of restrictions on movement and business activity from August could see, by the end of 2021, a meaningful recovery of non-energy output lost during the first 2½ quarters of the year,” the report said.
In the Economic Bulletin, the Central Bank said local inflationary pressures are expected to remain contained, “but could gather steam depending on global price developments, especially in relation to food prices.”
Inflation
The report states local food price inflation is expected to continue its recent upward trend in the short-to medium term, as a result of pandemic-induced global food supply shortages that have caused international food prices to surge in recent times.
“The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) Food Price Index increased by 31 per cent (year-on-year) in July 2021.
This increase was led by surging prices for cereals, sugar and vegetable oils,” said the Economic Bulletin.
“Additionally, local food importers’ costs have increased due to an international shortage of shipping containers, higher shipping costs (freight and insurance) and reported requests for payment in US dollars,” the report said.
Reflecting the price pressures on food, the Central Bank reported a 5.1 per cent increase in prices in June 2021, compared with 3.2 per cent in January.
The report indicates that from January to June 2021, headline (all-items) inflation averaged 1.1 per cent, but it noted data from the Central Statistical Office showed that headline inflation moved from 0.9 per cent in January 2021 to 1.8 per cent in June 2021.
According to the Economic Bulletin, core inflation, which omits the traditionally volatile food component, averaged 0.8 per cent over from January to June 2021.
Smaller deficit
The July Economic Bulletin said that data provided by the Ministry of Finance showed that the Central Government fiscal accounts recorded a deficit of $7.2 billion in the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year, which is from October 2020 to June 2021).
This compares with a deficit of $10.7 billion recorded in the comparative period of the 2020 fiscal year, according to the report.
“The lower fiscal deficit was as a result of higher non-energy receipts and lower aggregate expenditure (Table 14). Similarly, the non-energy fiscal deficit narrowed to $12.7 billion in the nine months to June 2021 compared with $16.6 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year,” said the report.
Central Government collected $25.9 billion for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, while total expenditure stood at $31.1 billion for that period.
The increase in total revenue by $916.2 million for the period October 2020 to June 2021, reflecting higher non-energy receipts, the report said.
“Non-energy revenues increased by $1.3 billion on account of higher tax collections from income and profits, goods and services and international trade and capital revenue.
Notably, collections from taxes on goods and services were higher on account of the twin effect of a fall in the payout of VAT refunds and the removal of tax concessions on Hybrid and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.”
The Central Bank said: “The Government relied heavily on domestic borrowings and also tapped the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (roughly TT$4.7 billion) to finance the budget deficit.
“At the end of May 2021, net public sector debt was 85.8 per cent of GDP, up from 80.9 per cent at the end of September 2020, primarily due to the increase in domestic borrowings.”
At the end of May 2021, public sector debt outstanding (excluding debt issued for sterilisation purposes) amounted to $126.8 billion (85.8 per cent of GDP), compared to $121.3 billion (80.9 per cent of GDP) at the end of September 2020, according to the report.
Energy sector
The July Economic Bulletin Energy indicates that the price of the two commodities that drive T&Ts energy sector recovered for the first seven months of 2021, bolstered by favourable demand conditions on account of the re-opening of several economies alongside crude oil production cuts.
According to the document, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price increased by 69.5 per cent (year-on-year) over the first seven months of 2021 to an average of US$63.46 per barrel while natural gas prices rose by 81.5 per cent (year-on-year) to an average of US$3.26 per million British Thermal Units (mmbtu).
“While some improvement is anticipated in export earnings as the country benefits from the ascent in international energy prices, continued efforts to shore up domestic energy output will be critical,” the report said.
It noted that for the first quarter of 2021, natural gas production dropped 19.7 per cent (year-on-year).
This was largely due to natural decline in gas wells coupled with disappointing results from a few upstream drilling programmes, the report states.
“Overall, and in light of the uncertainties regarding the evolution of the pandemic globally and locally, fiscal, monetary and structural policies will continue to play key roles, supported by private sector actions,” said the report.