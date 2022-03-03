CCJ dismisses claim by Rock Hard

THE Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has dismissed a claim brought by St Lucia-based cement importer Rock Hard Distribution Ltd over Government’s move to increase taxes on imported cement.

The dismissal of the claim came on Wednesday after a five-judge panel rejected claims by Rock Hard and its local distributor, Mootilal Ramhit and Sons Contracting Ltd, that Caricom’s Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) unlawfully approved Government’s request to increase the tax for imported cement from 35 to 50 per cent for 2021.