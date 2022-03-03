CCJ dismisses claim by Rock Hard

THE Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has dismissed a claim brought by St Lucia-based cement importer Rock Hard Distribution Ltd over Government’s move to increase taxes on imported cement.
The dismissal of the claim came on Wednesday after a five-judge panel rejected claims by Rock Hard and its local distributor, Mootilal Ramhit and Sons Contracting Ltd, that Caricom’s Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) unlawfully approved Government’s request to increase the tax for imported cement from 35 to 50 per cent for 2021.
Hearing the lawsuit were Justices Jacob Wit, Winston Anderson, Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, Denys Barrow and Peter Jamadar.
In its judgment, the Justices disagreed that COTED’s approval was not based on accurate, relevant and sufficient information from Government on the need for the increase in taxation.
“COTED was satisfied that it had sufficient information before it to grant the application and given the wide margin of discretion, this court sees no grounds for interfering with this decision,” the judgment read.
Attorneys for the State argued the increase was to protect local foreign exchange reserves and the business of Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL).
According to the evidence, COTED initially allowed the T&T Government to suspend the five-per cent Common External Tariff (CET) and increase taxes to 35 per cent for 2020. With the suspension set to expire, government successfully applied for an extension and was allowed to increase the tax to 50 per cent for 2021.
The claim was filed early last year and the CCJ proceeded to grant an injunction that kept the CET in place pending the outcome of the case. Now that it has been determined, that injunction has been automatically lifted, giving the green light to government to increase the taxes to 50 per cent.
Communication and consultation
On the lack of proper consultation argument mounted by the companies, while the court held there could have been better consultations, the companies were partly to blame since they failed to attend a number of meetings with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
“It is true that the communication coming from the authority could have been more fulsome and even more transparent, but this was no justification for not participating in the process,” the judgment stated.
It went on to add that the imports of Rock Hard cement into Trinidad and Tobago had been increasing since 2020 and that the request of Government to increase taxes on imported cement was not disproportionate in the circumstances.
“It was therefore not unreasonable to allow a further temporary increase in the tariff in an attempt to turn the tide,” it stated.
In considering the issue of whether COTED wrongly allowed this country to impose a tariff beyond the rate set by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the justices held that in terms of settling tariffs, WTO law was not part of Caricom law and therefore COTED was not bound by it.
“Even if COTED authorises a requesting Member State to impose a tariff higher than the WTO bound rate of that requesting Member State, the latter is still free to implement a lower rate.
“...Moreover, the Community as such has no role to play in negotiations with respect to WTO rates of its Member States,” it the judgment read.
The case
In September of last year, Rock Hard Distributors pulled its operations in this country, citing the import quota and increase taxes.
That came one month after it lost another lawsuit at the local High Court it had brought against the Trade Ministry.
Appearing on behalf of Rock Hard were attorneys Ian Benjamin, SC, Jagdeo Singh, Justin Phelps, Karina Singh and Nalini Jagnarine; while the State of Trinidad and Tobago was represented by Senior Counsel Deborah Peake, Tamara Toolsie, Brent James and Radha Sookdeo.
Senior Counsel John Jeremie and Raphael Ajodhia appeared for TCL. The Caribbean Community was represented by attorneys Dr Corlita Babb-Schaefer and O’Neil Francis.
Meanwhile, the Government is welcoming the decision by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
In a release yesterday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said they challenged the decision of the Council for Trade and Economic Development in November 2020 to approve T&T’s request for suspension of the Common External Tariff and impose a year-long 50-per cent duty on other hydraulic cement.
The ministry notes that among the findings from the judgment was that the council’s decision was not disproportionate.
It said it sees the following findings to be “salient”:
(i) the decision of COTED in November 2020 did not impair or prejudice the objective of the Community to expand trade and economic relations with third States, and moreover, that greater weight should be given to the objective of the Community to create a protected market for regional producers, manufacturers and exporters in Caricom;
(ii) The decision of COTED to allow a temporary increase of the tariff on cement was not disproportionate;
(iii) The Claimants failed to produce objective, relevant and consistent evidence to support their complaint that the Defendants had an improper purpose for their actions;
(iv) Trinidad and Tobago seriously attempted to consult with the Second and Third Claimants, but they did not take the opportunity to engage with MTI and there was no justification for them not participating in the process;
(v) The law of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is not part of Caricom law in relation to the setting of tariff rates.”