CCJ to hear claim on Feb 11

ON February 11 the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hear a judicial review claim brought against Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom by St Lucia-based Rock Hard Distribution Ltd and its local affiliate, Rock Hard Distributors of T&T.
That claim centres around the decision of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) to grant the request of Trinidad and Tobago to suspend the five per cent Common External Tariff (CET) on imports of other hydraulic cement and instead impose a rate of 50 per cent from January 1 this year.
In addition, Rock Hard also applied for an expedited hearing of the claim as an interim measure that this country be restrained from imposing the new rate.
A case management conference was held yesterday before Justices Jacob Wit, Winston Anderson and Maureen Rajnauth-Lee in which both Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom indicated they had no objection to special leave being granted.
Attorneys for both defendants also stated they were not objecting to an expedited hearing taking place.
During the hearing, senior counsel Ian Benjamin, who leads the case for Rock Hard, made submissions based on a supplemental affidavit his clients had filed on Monday.
But as he was doing so, Deborah Peake, SC, lead attorney for the State, interjected and pointed out to the justices she had not yet had sight of the affidavit, and therefore, Benjamin should not be allowed, at that time, to delve into details of the affidavit.
In response, Justice Wit reminded Benjamin his clients have already been granted an expedited hearing and questioned whether it was necessary for him to go into the details of the supplemental affidavit at that point.
Benjamin stated: “The supplemental affidavit confirms that the next shipment (of cement) is due this month. So today is the 2nd of February, there are 28 days in this month and assuming that the shipment comes at the very end of the month, there is a certain degree of urgency about it in that respect.”
Timing concern
Further to that, Benjamin stated even though an expedited hearing was granted, the court did not give an indication as to the exact date when the substantive hearing would be taking place.
The attorney said he was doubtful, based on all the written submissions that were yet to be filed by the defence that the hearing will be taking place before the shipment of cement arrives.
At that point, Justice Wit suggested that Peake file her response to what is stated in the supplemental affidavit within the next week that would enable the court to give a decision on that affidavit within a relatively short space of time.
In response, Peake said, based on Benjamin’s submissions, the shipment was coming into the country at a point when Rock Hard was fully aware the CET had been increased to 50 per cent.
“So whatever the position is, they take the risk that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago can suspend the CET and impose a higher rate of taxation as it did in 2019.”
Nonetheless, Peake agreed to file her client’s written submissions by next Tuesday.
Next Thursday the matter will again come up for hearing.
Appearing alongside Peake for the State of Trinidad and Tobago was attorney Tamara Toolsie, while Jagdeo Singh, Justin Phelps and Karina Singh appeared with Benjamin for Rock Hard.
Dr Corlita Babb-Schaefer appeared on behalf of Caricom.