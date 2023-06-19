Express Business Filler #1

CHALLENGER Energy has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary CEG Goudron Trinidad Ltd is set to begin negotiations with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries over the grant of an exploration and production licence for the Guayaguayare block.

The Guayaguayare block is located onshore in south-east Trinidad.

“It is one of the largest onshore exploration and production blocks in Trinidad and is strategically and operationally synergistic with the Company’s core Trinidadian production business, in that the licence wholly encloses the Company’s Goudron licence area, and is adjacent to the Company’s Trinity-Inniss licence area,” Challenger Energy stated.

Challenger Energy said it considers the Guayaguayare block to be “highly prospective, being amongst the largest remaining underexplored/undrained contiguous onshore areas in Trinidad”.

“Additionally, the block contains approximately 65 historic wells, a few of which are active, but most of which are currently shut-in/suspended/ abandoned, and many of which the Company believes can be reactivated and serviced from existing operations, thus offering the opportunity for near-term production uplift at minimal incremental cost,” it stated.

Eytan Uliel, chief executive officer of Challenger Energy, said:

“Late last year, we advised of our Trinidad strategic focus, which was to concentrate on the south-east of Trinidad, where we have most of our existing production and operations, and thus a competitive advantage. Recognising the strategic and operational synergies available, we submitted only one bid as part of MEEI’s 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round, for the Guayaguayare licence—one of the largest available onshore licences in Trinidad, and a block that is fully aligned to our strategy. We are thus extremely pleased to have now been selected by Cabinet as the party with whom MEEI is to negotiate licence terms, and we look forward to working with MEEI on this process. We are enthusiastic about the prospects this block offers for CEG in Trinidad - both in terms of near-term production gains, and long-term exploration upside.”

