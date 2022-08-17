The report identifies three main risks faced by T&T’s financial sector: rising international interest rates; increasing cyberattacks and sovereign concentrations in the banking and insurance sectors. The FSR report noted two of the risks in the 2020 report—increasing cyberattacks and sovereign concentrations among banks and insurance companies—remained relevant in the 2021 report.
The 2021 report said financial stability risks in Trinidad and Tobago were tempered as the effects of the pandemic appeared to subside over 2021 and early 2022.
On the issue of private sector debt, the Central Bank said: “While credit risk stabilised in 2021 due in large measure to regulatory forbearance and government assistance, private sector debt loads remain a key source of concern given the unwinding of policy support measures and lurking inflationary pressures.”
The report states that the private sector refers to consumers (households) and businesses (corporates) and that credit is inclusive of loans and short-term funding.
The report says increased domestic interest rates to counter higher inflation “could present a near-term threat to financial stability and may be triggered by a new risk – rising international interest rates.”
The 2021 Financial Stability Report points out that higher global interest rates could have an adverse impact on the financial sector via financial institutions’ investment portfolios due to asset revaluations, though the impact on pension sector asset returns may be net positive.
“Moreover, the possibility of an increase in domestic interest rates to quell inflation could improve bank profitability due to higher loan rates,” the Central Bank report states.
“However, negative implications for households and corporates include higher borrowing costs, reduced disposable income, and delayed recovery in credit growth,” the report says.
The report notes that the resurgence of economic activity in the latter half of 2021, led to estimated household debt-to-GDP falling to 35.1 per cent in 2021 from 40.8 per cent in 2020. Corporate sector credit-to-GDP fell to 46.5 per cent in 2021 from 54.1 per cent in 2020.
“Nonetheless, credit risks appear contained as the commercial banking sector’s consumer and corporate non-performing loan (NPL) ratios remained low and stable.
“However, debt-servicing challenges may have been alleviated by loan payment moratoria, loan restructuring, and government support measures,” according to the report.
Addressing the issue of increasing cyberattacks, the Central Bank report says the continued drive for digitalisation to improve access to financial services has also expanded the attack surface for cyber threats in the short term.
“A rise in cyber incidents domestically and regionally was noted over 2021. Further, recent cyberattacks on regional conglomerates draw attention to the potential for systemic liquidity risk arising from interconnections within mixed conglomerates and among domestic financial institutions,” according to the Financial Stability Report.
The report states that domestic sovereign concentrations in the major financial industries intensified in 2021 as a result of lower fiscal revenue, budget financing needs, and debt repayment.
It states that while the need for direct fiscal support for the Covid-19 pandemic has abated with the reopening of the economy and improvements in the outlook
for domestic activity, “sizable sovereign exposures on financial institutions’ balance sheets remain a source of vulnerability.”