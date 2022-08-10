The Central Bank said yesterday it has issued a provisional registration to a company called PayWise Ltd to become the country’s first electronic money (e-money) issuer.
The provisional registration authorises PayWise to issue e-money in Trinidad and Tobago from September 1, 2022.
Under the terms of the provisional registration, PayWise will be allowed to enlist new customers in a controlled environment monitored by the Central Bank.
PayWise will be the first company, apart from banks and non-bank financial institutions, authorised to issue e-money domestically.
In a news release yesterday, the Central Bank said e-money can be broadly defined as an electronic store of monetary value on a technological device (including mobile phones) that may be widely used for making payments to entities other than the e-money issuer.
E-money can be used for payment transactions with or without bank accounts, according to the news release.
On its website, the Central Bank says: “E-money can be stored on a card or a digital device. Examples of e-money instruments include prepaid cards, stored value accounts and digital wallets.
“Traditionally only licensed-financial institutions under the Financial Institutions Act could issue e-money, however, given the emergence of fintechs in the financial landscape, Government has approved an E-Money Issuer Order, effective August 4, 2020, that allows entities other than licensees to issue e-money.”
That means it took the Central Bank two years from the approval of the E-Money Issuer Order for the Bank to issue its first provisional registration to a company.
Companies applying to become e-money issuers are required to pay an initial application fee to the Central Bank of $10,000 and annual application fees of $20,000 for e-money issuers and $1,000 for agents.
Among the entities that may apply to the Central Bank to become e-money issuers are companies registered with the Bank as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) or a Payment System Operator (PSO); money remitters registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit and mobile network operators authorised by the Telecommunications Authority of T&T.
About PayWise
PayWise is a company incorporated in Trinidad and Tobago in 2013, and was registered as a payment service provider since 2019 by the Central Bank.
The company was founded by Ian Alleyne—not the talk show host—who lectures on business and entrepreneurship at The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).
Before joining the university, he worked in the banking and financial sector at two leading financial institutions, according to a short bio of him on the UTT website.
In a short interview with the Express yesterday, Alleyne said PayWise uses different service providers to provide the functionalities that it needs.
“We outsource many of our functions,” he said.
Although the payments company does not have any employees, Alleyne said it is by no means a one-man operation as it has three directors, including himself.
Asked about the impact of his company receiving the first e-money registration from the Central Bank, Alleyne said: “This is a watershed moment for the country, for payment systems specifically and for the development of the local technology sector in general.
“I see it as the ability to provide the country with much-needed technological payment services.
“I am also appreciative of the Central Bank and the role they have played in bringing the process to this point.”